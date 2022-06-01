ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

GRAPHIC: Traffic camera captures car going over motorcycle along Ocean Boulevard

WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitnesses and police officers jumped into action to...

www.wrdw.com

WRDW-TV

SC Senior farmers market nutrition program expands to all 46 counties

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Department of Agriculture’s senior farmers market nutrition program is back. Through the South Carolina Department of Social Services, low-income seniors can access fresh local produce. For the first time, the program is going statewide. Eligible seniors in all 46 counties will...
AGRICULTURE

