What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m at top prospect for many reasons, I’m fearless and have that dog mentality! Also my versatility in which i’ve played every position on the defensive side beside d line. I love to compete so everyday i’m looking to get better and push myself to be great, i’m also a fast learner and can adapt very quick to any situation. I’m also willing to bet on myself in any situation and against anybody!

LAS VEGAS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO