Wilda “Von” Yvonne Davis-Hamilton

(Age 89, of Guthrie) Funeral service will be Sunday June 5th at 3pm at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5pm to 7pm at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home.
(Age 60, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday June 3rd at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Caldwell Blue Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
(Age 83, of Velma Drive) Funeral service will be Thursday June 2nd at 2pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm at Lamb Funeral Home.
One person was sent to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following a rear-end collision Wednesday at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and the Eagle Way Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Tana Loden of Cerulean was stopped at the light at the intersection, facing eastbound, and had started to pull off when the light changed when the vehicle was struck from behind.
The Hoptown Hoppers open Ohio Valley League play this evening as they host the defending champion Dubois County Bombers. Coach Gary Vaught says he’s excited to get the season started:. First pitch from Hopkinsville High’s Tiger Field is at 6:30 with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:10 on...
There so far will be a three-way race in November for Mayor of Hopkinsville, as Cary Sharber has filed to seek that seat as an independent. Sharber is well known in the community, with a history of pushing for more unity and working with youth in several capacities—he was also a recipient of the Mayor’s Unity Award in 2018. Sharber says he wants to show that if you put your mind to it, you can make real change and opportunity.
A child was injured during a shooting incident on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove early Friday morning and taken to a Nashville hospital. Few details were immediately available, but Oak Grove Police Detective Chris Aldridge says the child was shot while inside the home in the 1900 block of Timberline around 2:30 a.m. and was transported to the hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County is set to receive the Thomas D. Clark Award of Excellence from the Kentucky Historical Society. According to a news release, the award—along with many others to agencies and individuals across the state—will be presented on Saturday at the Kentucky History Awards Competition in Frankfort.
The smells of barbecue and the sounds of music will fill the air at Founders Square in downtown Hopkinsville Friday afternoon for the return of Squealin’ on the Square. While the food being prepared by six teams for the barbecue competition will be up for purchase by the public starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Coordinator Toby Hudson says the competitors will be on-site bright and early that morning to start cooking and getting ready for judges.
The Christian County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Young Professional of the Year Award. According to a news release, nominees must be a resident of Christian County between the ages of 21-40, conduct their business primarily in the Christian County area, exhibit outstanding customer, patient or client relations and service, play an active role in the community outside of normal job functions and support or be involved with the Hopkinsville Young Professionals Engage Committee.
There could be a possible resolution in the case against Jaylynn Cheatham, the man accused in the shooting of two men at a gas station on East Ninth Street in 2021. Cheatham, who is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and more, appeared alongside defense attorney David Rye in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday. Rye informed the court that he is going over a plea offer from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, but he needs more time to discuss with both his client and his client’s family.
The 2nd Region champion Christian County Colonels head to Lexington today for final preparations before their matchup with 7th region champion St. X at the KHSAA State Tournament tomorrow afternoon. Coach Cole Isom says one thing has carried the Colonels to this point:. First pitch from Kentucky Proud Park on...
A brief hearing was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the three suspects charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police allege 20-year old Christian McKeel drove 17-year old Jonathan Weston and...
Hopkinsville Community College celebrated over 150 locals who earned their GED with a graduation ceremony Thursday. While not all the students could be in attendance for the ceremony, there were still plenty who walked across the stage and accepted their GED diplomas with heads high and smiles on their faces. Chief Advancement Officer Dr. Chris Boyett praised them all for their hard work, saying they have accomplished something truly worthy of honor.
Trial was briefly delayed to June 27 in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday in the case against Robert Torian, the man accused in the fatal shooting death of Terrill Moore. Trial had been set to begin on June 6, but some lingering issues involving evidence had defense attorney James Chamberlain concerned they would be able to be adequately prepared for trial by that time if they’re still waiting for more evidence to be turned over.
The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
The Christian County School Board approved a bid for a provider of apparel for high school athletics and other extra-curriculars for Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy at Thursday’s special called meeting. District Athletic Director Kerry Stovall says they received several bids but they were recommending the board approve the proposal from...
The Hoptown Hoppers go through final preseason workouts today before opening the 2022 Ohio Valley League season tomorrow night hosting the defending champion Dubois County Bombers. First pitch at Hopkinsville High’s Tiger Field is at 6:30 with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:10 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
A mental evaluation has determined the man indicted for setting fire to an East 18th Street home in September of last year is competent to stand trial and negotiations are underway between the Commonwealth and suspect’s attorney for a possible plea deal. Public Defender Eric Bearden told the court...
