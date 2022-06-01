ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

James “Otis” Henderson

By Traci Mason
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 83, of Velma Drive) Funeral service will be...

Alton “Buck” Gordon

(Age 84, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
Gene Wakely “Cheater” Metcalfe

(Age 71) Funeral service will be Friday June 3rd at 11am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Green Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
One sent to Jennie Stuart following Bypass wreck

One person was sent to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following a rear-end collision Wednesday at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and the Eagle Way Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Tana Loden of Cerulean was stopped at the light at the intersection, facing eastbound, and had started to pull off when the light changed when the vehicle was struck from behind.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Child injured in shooting incident in Oak Grove

A child was injured during a shooting incident on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove early Friday morning and taken to a Nashville hospital. Few details were immediately available, but Oak Grove Police Detective Chris Aldridge says the child was shot while inside the home in the 1900 block of Timberline around 2:30 a.m. and was transported to the hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.
OAK GROVE, KY
Member Appreciation Event

Pennyrile Electric members! Come visit the Pennyrile Electric Hopkinsville office at 2000 Harrison Street from 8AM – 4PM on June 8th for a Member Appreciation Day. Register to win prizes and get a free bucket and LED bulbs!
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Squealin’ on the Square is Friday in downtown Hopkinsville

The smells of barbecue and the sounds of music will fill the air at Founders Square in downtown Hopkinsville Friday afternoon for the return of Squealin’ on the Square. While the food being prepared by six teams for the barbecue competition will be up for purchase by the public starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Coordinator Toby Hudson says the competitors will be on-site bright and early that morning to start cooking and getting ready for judges.
400 Mile Yard Sale gets underway, continues through the weekend

The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hearing held for Boulevard murder suspects

A brief hearing was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the three suspects charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police allege 20-year old Christian McKeel drove 17-year old Jonathan Weston and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Sharber files as independent candidate for Mayor of Hopkinsville

There so far will be a three-way race in November for Mayor of Hopkinsville, as Cary Sharber has filed to seek that seat as an independent. Sharber is well known in the community, with a history of pushing for more unity and working with youth in several capacities—he was also a recipient of the Mayor’s Unity Award in 2018. Sharber says he wants to show that if you put your mind to it, you can make real change and opportunity.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Trial pushed back to June 27 in McHenry Street murder case

Trial was briefly delayed to June 27 in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday in the case against Robert Torian, the man accused in the fatal shooting death of Terrill Moore. Trial had been set to begin on June 6, but some lingering issues involving evidence had defense attorney James Chamberlain concerned they would be able to be adequately prepared for trial by that time if they’re still waiting for more evidence to be turned over.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Colonels head to Lexington for state tournament

The 2nd Region champion Christian County Colonels head to Lexington today for final preparations before their matchup with 7th region champion St. X at the KHSAA State Tournament tomorrow afternoon. Coach Cole Isom says one thing has carried the Colonels to this point:. First pitch from Kentucky Proud Park on...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wilcox wants petition for recount dismissed in contested Ward 7 race

There will be another hearing Tuesday afternoon in Christian Circuit Court regarding the contested Ward 7 Republican primary for Hopkinsville city council and Doug Wilcox is asking for the judge to proclaim him the winner. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the Christian County...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Attorneys discussing potential resolution in East 18th St. arson case

A mental evaluation has determined the man indicted for setting fire to an East 18th Street home in September of last year is competent to stand trial and negotiations are underway between the Commonwealth and suspect’s attorney for a possible plea deal. Public Defender Eric Bearden told the court...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
HCC celebrates, graduates locals who earned their GED

Hopkinsville Community College celebrated over 150 locals who earned their GED with a graduation ceremony Thursday. While not all the students could be in attendance for the ceremony, there were still plenty who walked across the stage and accepted their GED diplomas with heads high and smiles on their faces. Chief Advancement Officer Dr. Chris Boyett praised them all for their hard work, saying they have accomplished something truly worthy of honor.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Double-murder suspect appears in circuit court

Another pretrial conference was set for September for double-murder suspect Anthony Gaines, where it is likely a trial date will be set. Gaines appeared in the Christian Circuit Courtroom of Judge Andrew Self Wednesday alongside defense attorney Brandi Jones, who informed the court she is working her way through a large amount of evidence in the case and thinks its still too early to set a trial date—Judge Self agreed and set a pretrial hearing for September 21.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Construction underway on new Todd County Extension Office building

Construction is underway on the new Todd County Cooperative Extension Office Building in Elkton. Gary Violette says this follows the site grading and underground utilities work completed last year at the intersection of Pond River Road and US 68. He says when completed early next year, the 6,200 square feet...
TODD COUNTY, KY
Movies in the Park 2022: Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Movies in the Park series, one of the community’s most-anticipated summer family activities, comes back with this year’s blockbusters!. Join us Friday, June 17th at Tie Breaker Park for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home! Peter Parker comes to you on the big screen at 8:00pm!
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

