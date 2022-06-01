ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louis Coleman found guilty in kidnapping death of Jassy Correia

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

BOSTON - A federal jury found Louis Coleman guilty on Wednesday in the 2019 fatal kidnapping of Jassy Correia outside a Boston club.

Coleman was convicted on one count of kidnapping resulting in death. Family members in court screamed out "Yes!" as the verdict was read.

Correia disappeared after a birthday celebration in the city. Police in Delaware stopped Coleman's car four days later and found Correia's body in the trunk.

Coleman now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors decided last year they would not pursue the death penalty.

Sentencing has been scheduled for September 22.

Joel Correia, Jassy's brother, said after the verdict that Coleman is "More than a killer," and said "what he did was disgusting."

"I'm going to think about my sister every day, because it's the one sister I got," he said. "We got justice. But it's not going to bring my sister back."

Closing arguments were held in the trial on Tuesday and deliberations began that day.

On Wednesday, the judge in the case dismissed a juror, though it is not yet clear why.

Coleman's defense team filed a renewed motion for acquittal, arguing "the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction."

