This week on New Mexico in Focus, The Line Opinion Panel offers ideas for action after another deadly school shooting in the United States. The Panel debates suggestions on making schools safer, and what could be done to make it harder for would-be shooters to get hold of deadly assault weapons. Plus, the economic implications of a potential new interstate that would cut through New Mexico. And the troubling news that both the Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon fires began as prescribed burns conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO