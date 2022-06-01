Track Men Tab Nine Entries to NCAA Championships on Friday

05.29.2022 | 7:29 PM | HOUSTON – HCSO units are working a double fatality crash at the intersection. A white Jeep Altitude and a black GMC pickup truck. The Jeep travel eastbound on Fallbrook Dr. and GMC was traveling southbound on Fairbanks N Houston per the witness. The witness was traveling southbound on Fairbanks N Houston and stated they had a green light. (Originally Lt stated the witness was traveling eastbound. But after questioning the witness again he stated he was traveling southbound.) At this time its unclear who ran the red light. 60 year old Hispanic male driver and 59 year old female passenger in the Jeep were pronounced deceased at the scene. 5 occupants were inside the GMC truck. A 33 year old Hispanic male driver, adult female passenger and three children in the pack seat. They were all transported by ambulance for non life threatening injuries. The impairment status of the driver of the GMC will be checked. While units were investigating the crash, 3 motorist attempted to drive through the scene. 2 were quickly stopped and citing and another vehicle fled the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO