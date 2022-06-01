The best photos from the Patriots' second open practice at OTAs
The New England Patriots conducted another session of voluntary organized team activities on Tuesday. It was their second session that was open to the media and was largely dedicated to conditioning and installation.
Even though there wasn’t a ton to take away from the session, there was plenty to see in terms of photos. AP Images was in attendance for the practice, and they took not shortage of great photos of folks like coaches Bill Belichick, Joe Judge and Matt Patrcia, quarterback Mac Jones, receivers Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Take a look at those images:
Comments / 0