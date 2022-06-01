ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The best photos from the Patriots' second open practice at OTAs

By Henry McKenna
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1KQy_0fxBvHVO00

The New England Patriots conducted another session of voluntary organized team activities on Tuesday. It was their second session that was open to the media and was largely dedicated to conditioning and installation.

Even though there wasn’t a ton to take away from the session, there was plenty to see in terms of photos. AP Images was in attendance for the practice, and they took not shortage of great photos of folks like coaches Bill Belichick, Joe Judge and Matt Patrcia, quarterback Mac Jones, receivers Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Take a look at those images:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455Wqi_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrFTP_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJeGF_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Rz9d_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUMOP_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iP0M_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLwL4_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PA64H_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmsWp_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DAUg_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8gFQ_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261Irg_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRvxV_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403QQ0_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jodZ_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZDAw_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0St238_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039sCI_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA2HX_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vukwL_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jMTO_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJrP1_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfxCY_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHXJQ_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cE4iq_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVAfe_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390tbn_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ao4b_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26k8wq_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1iJX_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TixPX_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGoL2_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1Ox7_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JP9vJ_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3Un3_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCX0m_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmtJP_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNifM_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgunG_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJKQJ_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KAu8_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxXqX_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhpGh_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kq0iP_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TamAI_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4jue_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GgA5M_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kJC2_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pO2gC_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsntB_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12klS0_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJr43_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmZYl_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2svO_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gljh6_0fxBvHVO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uTkw_0fxBvHVO00

One play that sold 49ers on RB Tyrion Davis-Price

The 49ers didn’t draft any running backs between 2018 and 2020. Then they took Trey Sermon in the third round and Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round in 2021, and Tyrion Davis-Price in the third round in 2022. Taking a running back in Round 3 two consecutive years seemed unthinkable, but Davis-Price sold the 49ers with his blend of size, speed and toughness.
The NFL's most underrated defensive players

In the NFL, players are underrated for all kinds of reasons. Sometimes, they’re second banana to a superstar whose deeds take up all the oxygen. Other times, it may be that the player has to climb up the depth chart as a little-regarded contributor, and the media hasn’t caught up yet. It’s also possible that the player has an incandescent talent that’s hidden by an unfavorable scheme. And it could also be that the player has had one great season, and everyone’s waiting to see if it’s a fluke.
Former Chiefs HC Romeo Crennel announces retirement from NFL

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator and head coach Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement from the NFL after 50 years of coaching and 39 years in the league. “Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” said Crennel. “There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family. I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”
POLL: Which veteran QB do you want the Panthers to acquire?

Despite openly wishing to add “a lot of competition” under center this offseason, general manager Scott Fitterer and the Carolina Panthers haven’t really done it. Sure, they made their move to trade up and select University of Mississippi product Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL draft. But is their competition for the starting quarterback job really going to be a two-horse race between a depreciating Sam Darnold and a third-round pick?
Former Patriots DC Romeo Crennel retires after 50 years of coaching

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement after 50 years as a coach, with 39 of them being spent in the NFL. The 74-year-old spent time with six NFL teams and he had various roles — ranging from special teams coach, defensive coordinator, head coach and even the front office. Crennel’s most recent role was with the Houston Texans as the senior advisor for football performance. He’s been with the Texans since 2014 in different roles and that will mark his final chapter in the NFL.
Former NFL GM names Bills' Josh Allen top-tier QB

Former general manager for the New York Jets Mike Tannenbaum slotted starting quarterbacks from across the league into seven different tiers. We didn’t have to wait long to see Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback was one of six signal callers that landed into Tannenbaum’s Tier 1...
Report: Matt Judon will be at mandatory minicamp after missing OTAs

New England Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon is in town and will be at mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. He was one of the notable names to missed OTAs, but he signed a major four-year contract and there was no sign that he was going to hold out. Speculation stirred that Judon may have been dealing with an injury, but his availability for minicamp suggests he’s likely fine — as he just exercised his right to miss the voluntary practice sessions.
