ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The ulti-mutt summer accessory! Vet advises dogs to wear SUNGLASSES to protect their eyes while on the beach

By Fiona Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

We all know that it is important to keep our dogs feeling cool on sunny days - but it turns out they should be looking it too!

Vets from Eastcott Veterinary Referrals in Swindon are recommending owners to pick up a pair of sunglasses if their dog is sensitive to bright light or has recently had eye surgery.

The dogs should have a specially designed visor or sunglasses fitted to their head, so they can enjoy the sunny days outside safely.

Ida Gilbert, head of ophthalmology at Eastcott, said: 'Sunglasses for dogs may seem peculiar but it is a viable solution to help pets in situations where their eyes need protection or may need that extra bit of support because of surgery or a previous trauma.

'There are certain conditions in dogs which worsen from exposure to UV light such as pannus, an immune-mediated condition affecting the cornea or clear part of a dog's eye.

'Dogs with such conditions may be able to reduce the need for topical medications if sunglasses or a visor is worn.'

They provide an alternative to the inflatable or cone collars that stop dogs from pawing at their injury - the latter made famous as the "cone of shame" from Disney Pixar's Up .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvaZI_0fxBqYVy00
Duke, a six-year-old Siberian Husky-Malamute crossbreed, wears goggles to protect his left eye that has cataracts 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFSIC_0fxBqYVy00
Duke has suffered with cataracts and other eye conditions since he was just 18 months old and has already had his right eye removed, so was prescribed some fetching tinted goggles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muvic_0fxBqYVy00
The cool pooch now has two pairs of glasses - a tinted pair for sunny days and when he goes to the beach and a clear pair to protect his eye on more shady days

WHY ARE DOGS WEARING SUNGLASSES?

Vets are advising dog owners to get a pair of sunglasses for their pooch if they are sensitive to sunlight.

This could be due to a condition like cataracts or iris atrophy, the latter causing ocular pain in glaring light.

They may also need protection after going through eye surgery - both from the sun's rays and their own paws.

While the tinted glasses may look fun and come in an array of designs, vets say they should not be viewed as fashion accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJnK7_0fxBqYVy00

The polarised sunglasses are coated with a chemical filter that blocks light waves bouncing off horizontal surfaces to cut glare.

Experts at the veterinary hospital have recently helped two dogs recovering from eye surgery try out a pair of protective specs.

Amy Wilson says Duke, her six-year-old Siberian Husky-Malamute crossbreed, has suffered with cataracts and other eye conditions since he was just 18 months old and has already had his right eye removed.

The dog owner from Shaftesbury in Dorset said: 'It's vitally important to protect Duke's left eye, so when Ida recommended RexSpecs I thought "Whatever you say, you are the expert!"

'At first, though, Duke did not want to wear them and tried everything to get them off, including rubbing against my leg, the sofa, the floor and shaking his head.

'Now he is much more accepting and has two pairs – a tinted pair for sunny days and when he goes to the beach and a clear pair to protect his eye on more shady days.

'I've had plenty of comments from passers-by like "Why's your dog wearing sunglasses?" and "Oh your dog's wearing ski goggles."

'I would recommend them to other dog owners whose pets have serious eye problems.'

Celine, a 14-year-old miniature poodle, suffers from iris atrophy and is unable to constrict her pupils in bright light.

This causes the dog to be almost blinded by the glare and experience photophobia or ocular pain as a result.

Her owner Miluse Vojtiskova, from Swindon, said: 'My dog Celine suddenly began behaving abnormally while we were out on walks.

'She was extremely nervous, sometimes she would freeze in her tracks and other times she was very jumpy, alarmed, and distressed.

'When Ida suggested sunglasses, I was dubious but then she showed me some photographs and convinced me.

'I introduced them to Celine gradually, at the beginning just fitting her with the frames and getting her used to that, encouraged with a treat or two.

'Then I tightened the straps a bit more and finally I added the lenses and took her for a walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgDue_0fxBqYVy00
Celine, a 14-year-old miniature poodle, suffers from iris atrophy and is unable to constrict her pupils in bright light, so has been given a pair of sunglasses to help her deal with the glare
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWPPh_0fxBqYVy00
Celine and her owner Miluse Vojtiskova are thrilled with the new goggles, as before they could only go out for walks together at night or when the sun was at its lowest

'Naturally, her first instinct was to try to get them off but after a few more treats and a lot of perseverance she is fine with them and they are working so well.

'This simple solution meant we didn't have to alter our everyday routine and only take her for walks at night or when the sun was at its lowest.'

Vet Ida says that, while the tinted glasses may look fun and come in an array of designs, they should not be viewed as fashion accessories.

'It is important they have a thorough examination and a proper diagnosis before trying them out,' she added

'Some animals with reduced vision can benefit from improved confidence as they can sense their surroundings better through the visor, whilst others may find it easier to eat and drink than when they wear a more traditional buster collar after surgery.

'Used alongside surgical treatments for eye conditions, the addition of glasses and visors is part of the patient's wider care plan.

'It may not be an option for everyone, as the dog will need some training, but it is an alternative and appropriate solution for many and a good aid to recovery.'

Comments / 0

Related
heavenofanimals.com

After This Man’s Cat Was Put Down At The Vet, He Received A Heartwarming Gift Including Ashes, Fur And A Paw With Seeds

It wouldn’t be a lie to state that pets make our lives much better, and some of our little critters go even a mile further than just being sweet companions. They fill our lives with laughter, happy borks and general warmth with their presence. That’s why it’s extremely hard to let them go once it’s time for them to cross the rainbow bridge. No matter how sick and weak they get, the least we can do as their faithful human partners is to ease their journey and save them from suffering that old age and illness might bring. If only it would ease our pain…
STOW, OH
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
HOLAUSA

Pet of the week: Meet Lou, the dog with the longest ears

Just like some of our previous pets of the week, this adorable coonhound is famous for breaking an impressive record, positiniong himself as the dog with the longest ears according to the 2022 Guinness World Records.Paige Olsen, a veterinary technician and Lou’s owner, described her 13.38 inches ears...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sunglasses#Eye Surgery#Fashion Accessories#Eye Care#Disney Pixar
dogstodays.com

8 of the Best Mini Dog Breeds

Dog breeds come in all shapes and sizes. From the tiny Chihuahua to the large Great Dane, there seems to be a dog breed for everyone. In fact, some people have even created hybrid dogs by crossing two different purebreds together. But what about those of us who don’t want a big dog? For those looking for something small but not too tiny, we compiled a list of eight mini dog breeds that are perfect for apartment living or just lounging on the couch with you!
PETS
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Inside the frantic moments after horror crash that left teen dance instructor, 16, and her best mate fighting for life

A teenage girl is fighting for life and her friend has suffered facial injuries after a car smashed through a fence and into a home in regional Queensland. Bree Critch and Cassi West, both 16, were airlifted to separate hospitals after their Toyota Landcruiser crashed into a house in Chinchilla, 300kilometres west of Brisbane, on Tuesday evening.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Beast

Lake Tahoe’s Famous Wildfire-Burned Bear Cub Spotted Playing With Toy Bear

Tamarack—the badly burned bear cub that escaped after he was rescued during the California wildfires in 2021—is safe and apparently very into toys in his own image. The bear was captured on video playing with a bear bath toy in a puddle in Sa outh Lake Tahoe creek recently, and was identifiable by his singed fur. The Instagram account Tahoe Toogee, which focuses on, well, bears, posted a video of the beloved beast on its account. “Rub-a-dub dub, Tamarack’s havin’ fun in the tub! No idea where that bear bath toy came from, maybe he poached it from a nearby apartment complex,” the account posted. “In the photo you see his burn scars on his toes. Those toe pads should be the same exact color as the pad on the bottom of his foot.” A year ago, Tamarack escaped from the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care facility with his bandages still on, shortly after he was rescued during fires when he was around 6 months old.
ANIMALS
dogster.com

Poodle-Cross Dogs Outpacing Parent Breeds

Pet insurance provider Nationwide recently analyzed policy and claims data for more than 1.6 million dogs, revealing an interesting trend. The number of Poodle crosses enrolled with Nationwide has increased 160%, while the number of Poodles, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers has decreased. Pet expert Jackie Brown has spent 20...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Annoyed Bulldog ‘Telling Off’ Grandma Couldn’t Be More Priceless

We've all been there before, poking fun at our furry friends and messing with them. Not too much though, just enough to push their buttons. And don't deny it, you know you've done it before! Messing with them could be something as little as blowing in their faces or sometimes it could be as big as pretending to leave the house without them. Luckily, our pets don't seem to mind. Sometimes...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Blind Man Meeting His Guide Dog for the First Time Has People in Tears

A blind man had a very special day when he got to meet his guide dog for the very first time. TikTok user @paulcastlestudio shared a clip about his experience with meeting Mr. Maple, and it's the best thing we've seen in a long time. Based on the dog's reaction, it's hard to believe that this is the first time these two are meeting.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

This dog broke into a couple’s home and cuddled in their bed during a thunderstorm

Recently, during a thunderstorm in Southeast Tennessee, Nala made her way into a stranger’s house and cuddled her way into their king-sized bed. Julie and Jimmy Johnson have three dogs of their own that regularly sleep in the bed with them, but the couple woke up to find a large surprise! They were shocked to find Nala sandwiched between them in bed, not knowing where or how she got in the house.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Homeless Dog Runs After Car Demanding To Be Rescued

Valia Orfanidou was travelling along a quiet road in Greece when she noticed a little black and white homeless dog jump out of the bushes and begin chasing purposely after her car. She knew she couldn’t abandon the abandoned dog to her destiny. As she slowed her vehicle, the...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy