BREAKING NEWS: Man United confirm Paul Pogba is leaving on a free transfer AGAIN, in a gushing 835-word statement hailing his many 'high moments' - despite his major role in their incredible decline

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Manchester United have said farewell to Paul Pogba after the French midfielder's underwhelming six-season second spell with the club came to a close.

In one of football's worst-kept secrets, Pogba won't be extending his United contract and the club has confirmed in a statement of some 835 words he will be leaving right away.

A return to former club Juventus is the likeliest outcome after the 29-year-old never scaled the same heights in Manchester as he did during his first spell with the Italian giants.

Manchester United have confirmed the departure of Paul Pogba after six years with the club

United's farewell message gushed over 'a career that had brought so many individual high moments, so many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.'

They added: 'For a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware – not to mention the World Cup at international level – is something that should be applauded and celebrated.

'Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.

'We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey.'

More to follow.

Paul Pogba
Sports
