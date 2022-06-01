Man Utd Pogba exit CONFIRMED, next club odds, Danjuma CLAIMS Liverpool want to sign him, De Jong BREAKS silence – latest

MANCHESTER UNITED have officially CONFIRMED the departure of Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner decided not to renew his contract at Old Trafford meaning that Pogba can talk to any club he chooses.

And Juventus are reportedly the frontrunners for his signature as well as being the preferred destination of the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, United transfer target Armaut Danjuma claims that he has been told Liverpool are after his signature.

Plus, Barcelona midfielder Frankie De Jong has revealed that he is well aware of United's interest in him but refused to state whether he has had contact with Erik Ten Hag.

Rio grand honour

Ex-England ace Rio Ferdinand is among a string of sports stars to get a gong in the Queen’s Jubilee Honours.

The former Manchester United defender gets an OBE for his activism and charity work helping disadvantaged kids.

Other winners include Gareth Bale, made an MBE days before he attempts to send Wales to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

Liverpool ace James Milner also gets an MBE, along with England cricketer Moeen Ali.

Team GB’s Olympic gold-winning curling captain Eve Muirhead is awarded an OBE. Her triumphant Beijing team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith, plus the head coach David Murdoch, all get an MBE.

Utd starlets snubbed for PFA gong

THE PFA Young Player of the Year shortlist has been announced with a number of top Premier League stars nominated.

Chelsea‘s Reece James will be rivalled by fellow England international and Premier League winner Phil Foden.

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have also been nominated.

On-loan Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been recognised, as has Aston Villa‘s Jacob Ramsey.

Foden is the frontrunner, having picked up his fourth Prem crown.

The 22-year-old made 28 Prem appearances this term, scoring nine and assisting five. Across all competitions, Foden reached double figures in both goals and assists.

Should Foden win the award again, he will join Dele Alli in being one of only five players to have won the award in consecutive seasons. Ryan Giggs did it at United in 1993, Robbie Fowler in 1996 and Wayne Rooney a decade later.

Theatre of Dreams? Fantasy, more like

THEY call it the Theatre of Dreams yet Manchester United’s famous home has surely now become a place of pure fantasy, writes KEN LAWRENCE.

Or at least that is the conclusion many of the club’s fans came to following yesterday’s gushing goodbye to Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman will, as has been long expected, leave on a free transfer at the end of this month.

There were few tears for souvenirs at the free transfer loss of the £89million record buy who returned in 2016.

Big Hag-gle to make Frenkie welcome

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is determined to make Barcelona hero Frenkie De Jong welcome.

But the Dutch midfielder may need more persuading to leave than Barca do to let him go.

The financially-crippled Spanish club need to cut costs and manager Xavi is understood to be prepared to let him leave.

Yet De Jong, 25, said this week he still believes he is at his “dream” club and wants to stay.

Ten Hag hopes he can convince him to change his mind, with Barca wanting the £65.4m they paid Ajax in 2019 — though United believe they can cut that fee significantly.

Utd open talks with Barca on £50m De Jong deal

Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona in a £50million bid for Frenkie de Jong — as they issued a gushing farewell to £200m flop Paul Pogba, writes KEN LAWRENCE.

Pogba departs Old Trafford as one of the costliest under-achievers in the club’s history.

Once wages and bonuses are added to his £89m club-record fee, United will have forked out more than £200m on Pogba at a cost of over £800,000 a game.

The 29-year-old is now expected to return to Juventus on a free transfer, though Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest.

He joined Jesse Lingard in being confirmed as departing Old Trafford.

Rashford backed to stay

Marcus Rashford is tipped to stay at Manchester United.

The £63million-rated England striker, 24, only started six Premier League matches in 2022.

He's denied being frustrated at his childhood club.

But speculation has grown over his limited opportunities and erratic performances.

Now, though, journalist Jacque Talbot predicts Rashford will stay to start afresh under new manage Erik ten Hag.

Cheeky Devil?

Lazio could duel Manchester United for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The ten-cap England star, 26, has revived his Blues’ career this season under Thomas Tuchel.

But new United boss Erik ten Hag has been linked with a move.

And Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport says ex-Blues’ chief Maurizio Sarri is ready to rev up his interest in a reunion with Loftus-Cheek, who might cost at least £17million.

Fight for Aarons and Hickey

Brentford have put 'Manchester United target' Max Aarons and Arsenal-linked Aaron Hickey on their transfer shortlist.

Bees boss Thomas Frank has made the full-backs his top priority.

Aarons, 22, is tipped to leave relegated Norwich to stay in the Premier League.

And Bologna's Scotland left-back star Hickey, 19, is also wanted by the Gunners - for around £21.25million.

Wolves line up Neves replacements

Wolves want Sporting Lisbon duo Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha — if £60million Manchester United target Ruben Neves is sold this summer.

Barcelona also want ex-Porto midfielder, Neves, 25.

Wolves have held initial talks over deals for Neves' Portugal team-mates Palhinha, 26, and Nunes, 23.

Pogba exit could mean EIGHT stars leaving

Paul Pogba will be Manchester United's third big-name exit on a free transfer - and there could be at least five more significant departures.

Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic have already gone, with Jesse Lingard to follow.

Centre-back Phil Jones looks the most vulnerable of the rest, while second-choice keeper Dean Henderson is tipped for at least a loan move.

Spanish playmaker Juan Mata, 34, could yet win another year's contract.

But frontrunners Anthony Martial - who finished the season on loan to Sevilla and Marcus Rashford - floundered when trying to impress interim chief Ralf Rangnick.

Utd in '£47m Sergej bid'

Manchester United have turned their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic into a £46.7million bid.

That's the claim from Italian outlet Il Tempo, who rate the Red Devils favourites for the Serbia star.

But Lazio are said to rate the former Genk ace, 27, at £76.5m.

Torres is Carmo alternative

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres is rated a back-up option if Manchester United miss out on Braga's David Carmo.

Spaniard Torres, 25, capped 17 times, helped his LaLiga club win the Europa League in 2021, ultimately beating the Red Devils on penalties.

The Yellow Submarine also made the Champions League semis this term with Torres ever-present.

Utd 'in Carmo talks' in case Timber move collapses

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over Braga centre-back David Carmo in case a deal for Justin Timber collapses.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new defender with new boss Erik ten Hag hoping to bring Timber with him from Ajax.

But United have held talks with 22-year-old Carmo, according to the Daily Mail.

Carmo was a transfer target for Liverpool last season and nearly made the switch to Anfield but the deal collapsed.

The centre-back helped Braga to a fourth-placed finish, qualifying for next season's Europa League.

His fine form has earned Carmo a call-up to Portugal's squad for their June Nations League fixtures.

Ron in, Son out for top PFA gong

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has received a shock nomination for the PFA Player of the Year award.

But there is no room for Tottenham ace Son Heung-Min, despite the South Korean finishing as joint-top scorer this season.

Elsewhere, Spurs striker Harry Kane and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne are also in the mix.

But it’s Liverpool who lead the way with three nominations in Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Ronaldo endured a mixed first campaign upon his return to Man United despite scoring 18 Premier League goals.

The Portuguese legend was criticised for failing to adapt to the team’s tactics.

Ten Hag to give Pereira chance to impress

Manchester United will hand forgotten midfielder Andreas Pereira the chance to impress under new boss Erik ten Hag, reports in Brazil suggest.

Once-capped Perreira has been loaned to Lazio and home country club Flamengo since last playing for the Red Devils in June 2020.

But a planned permanent switch to Flamengo stalled due to doubts over his performances.

Nonetheless, Yahoo Brasil say United’s football director John Murtough has told Pereira he potentially fits the bill for Ten Hag back at Trafford next season.

Is this the new away kit?

Manchester United away kit for the 2022/2023 season has reportedly been leaked.

According to Footy Headlines, their away jersey will be white and accustomed by black shorts and white socks.

The white is a throwback to their away strip in 2015/16 and even their third kit from 2009/10 to 2011/12

Outgoing Pogba 'feels privileged'

Paul Pogba says he 'feels privileged' to have played for Manchester United after they announced he'll leave on a free transfer at the end of June..

The French World Cup winner, 29, has suffered erratic form and poor luck with injuries since returning to Old Trafford in 2016 for a club-record £89million.

In 233 appearances for Man Utd he recorded 39 goals and 51 assists.

He also helped the club to Europa League and EFL Cup success.

Now, in a heartfelt statement on Instagram, Pogba stated: "I feel privileged to have played for this club.

"Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you."

There was no desire from Pogba or United to renew his current deal, which has less than a month remaining.

However, he is still expected to pick up over £1million in wages before he moves on.

Red Devils confirm Lingard's leaving

Manchester United have confirmed that Jesse Lingard will leave the club this summer.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of June.

And Lingard will depart Old Trafford on a free transfer, having joined his boyhood team aged 7 in 2000.

But the ace's time at United ended on a sour note after his brother branded the club "classless" for not giving Lingard a send-off in front of fans on the field.

The FA Cup and Europa League winner was left on the bench against Brentford as Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Phil Jones were greeted for the last time at the Theatre of Dreams.

But in a lengthy statement detailing his playing career and achievements, United thanked Lingard for all the “memories” while wishing him luck at his next club.

Man United still owe Pogba

Paul Pogba is set to be paid more than £1million by Manchester United even after his exit was confirmed.

United announced the midfielder will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

But with four weeks left to go on his deal Pogba is set for one last bumper payday at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman reportedly earns £290,000 a week which means the Red Devils will have to fork out another £1.16m.

Pogba will not have to do anything to earn the money either and instead will be focused on picking his next club.

Man Utd boost in Neves chase

Wolves are closing in on signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese international – who is a new client of super-agent Jorge Mendes – was originally holding out for a bid from Manchester United.

Palhinha was even considering waiting until after his country’s Nations League fixtures were over on June 12.

But with interest from Old Trafford failing to materialise, SunSport understands the 26-year-old has agreed to join Wolves with the move expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

The fee is believed be around £20m on a long-term deal, with Mendes leading the negotiations.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been a huge admirer of Palhinha for years and sees him as the perfect replacement should £50m-rated Ruben Neves leaves the club.

Ironically, it is United who are eyeing up Neves having sparked fresh interest in the player following failed attempts to nab him from the midlands in the last two transfer windows.

New boss Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Neves, 25, as he hopes to start his new dynasty in Manchester with a top signing to bolster his midfield.

Pogba United's most creative player

Manchester United will miss Paul Pogba's creativity, now that he is leaving Old Trafford.

According to Opta, the Frenchman created more chances, 231, and laid on more assists, 38, than any other Red Devils player during since stint at the club since joining in August 2016.

Pogba breaks silence

Paul Pogba has spoken for the first time since his Man United exit was announced.

Accompanying a compilation video, he wrote: "I feel privileged to have played for this club.

"Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd"

Ten Hag on Maguire

Erik ten Hag has waxed lyrical over Man United skipper Harry Maguire.

The Dutchman said: "I have to repeat that next season is a different season, but I think he did a great job," the Dutchman explained to reporters.

“He's a great player, he's achieved already a lot really also [with his] contribution to Manchester United.

“So I'm looking forward to working with him.”

Harry Maguire on Ten Hag

United's skipper believes that the new boss will bring a "positive energy" to Old Trafford.

He said: "It’s been a tough campaign, no hiding away from that. It was a disappointing season individually and as a group.

“Football’s my life. I care about the club so much. I care about winning matches and taking the club to where it should be, where the fans deserve it to be.

"I’m sure on the first day of pre-season, everybody will be buzzing around, doing their best to impress and coming back in shape. We have a big season ahead.

“We know we are going to improve because last season was nowhere near good enough. The new manager will bring positive energy and the lads will go with that.”