(Warwick, NY) The Day of Acceptance on June 12 celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and their allies In Warwick, with festivities beginning at Warwick Valley Community Center at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to decorate floats, make processional art for the parade, eat a free “rainbow bagel brunch,” and dance to DJ Skyhook. Mental health and support organization booths will also be there.

WARWICK, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO