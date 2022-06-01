ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail.

Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Police spotted Hendry's black Audi A9 driving dangerously on Nelson Terrace without lights before it went through two sets of red lights and then briefly disappeared, prosecutor Uzma Khan said.

The Audi was later picked up on CCTV abandoned in a car park on Durham Road - and Hendry was found crouching barefoot behind a wall covered in slippery anti-vandal grease, which is normally used to stop criminals from trying to break into people's homes.

Hendry was arrested after a short foot chase and told officers: 'I wouldn't say it was dangerous driving but by the time I went through the red lights it was too late to stop.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJMC6_0fxBiNlX00
Magen Hendry leaving Teesside Crown Court as she avoided jail for dangerous driving
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wChSB_0fxBiNlX00
Pictured left and right, Magen Hendry, who left her children at home as she gave her friend a lift home while drunk and sparked a police chase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbPaL_0fxBiNlX00

Hendry admitted that she had left her two children unattended at home. Police found Hendry's eldest child at home crying for her mother.

'She had woken up, realised that her mother was not present. She'd got upset, she was crying and when the police arrived the youngest child was also crying,' Ms Khan told the court.

Hendry, of Thornaby, pleaded guilty to two counts of child neglect and one count of dangerous driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOxIr_0fxBiNlX00
Hendry, pictured outside court, was found in a car park covered in anti-vandal paint

Tabitha Buck, defending, said that social services had been involved since the incident and that a probation report found that Hendry had resorted to alcohol to cope with a crisis in her life.

Judge Howard Crowson told Hendry that she had been 'careless about the welfare of your children and of other drivers on the road.'

He handed the mother-of-two a two-year supervision order and an 18-month driving ban.

Hendry told the judge that there is no school bus and that a taxi to get her children to school was £7 each way. But the judge warned her that she could be jailed if she drives while banned.

gravelord nito
3d ago

man she's 28... wow hunny quit drinking now it ages you

