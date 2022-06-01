ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

McIlroy: LIV field 'nothing to jump up and down about'

By Sean O'Leary
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day after the LIV Golf Invitational Series unveiled its inaugural field, Rory McIlroy believes the world's top talent remains on the PGA TOUR. Former world No. 1 and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson was the biggest name on the breakaway circuit's list, which also includes notable players Sergio Garcia, Louis...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel carried a five-shot advantage over Aaron Wise and Cameron Smith heading into the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday at Muirfield Village. But while that sounded like it meant things were essentially over, perhaps you hadn’t been paying attention to recent history in which no lead has appeared entirely safe and a large comeback has never been out of the question.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To PGA Tour Star's Awful Shot

On Friday morning, former World No. 1 Jon Rahm showed that professional golfers aren't that different from the rest of us. On just the second hole of his second roudn, Rahm nearly hit someone with a club. Following an off shot - for him - he tossed his club in frustration. It bounced off his golf bag, flew in the air, and nearly hit a woman walking with a microphone.
GOLF
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf. Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement. "For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Open#The Pga Tour#Liv#Centurion Club
theScore

Nadal overwhelms Ruud to win 14th French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal's painful left foot was numbed by multiple injections to two nerves throughout the French Open, the only way he has found to deal with a chronic condition he acknowledges puts his tennis future in doubt. At any other tournament, Nadal said, he would not...
TENNIS
Golf.com

Jon Rahm tosses club, nearly hits woman, hits shank — in wild 9-hole stretch

He tossed his club. The club nearly struck a woman. He hit a shank. And he shot a two-under 70. When Jon Rahm said afterward his round was “odd,” it was not hyperbole. After 36 holes at the Memorial, Rahm is a respectable two-under. But during a nine-hole stretch on Friday, he was all over Muirfield Village. Golf, right? You may argue the “o” in the word may as well stand for “odd.”
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Golf fans laugh at, sympathize with PGA Tour pro’s terrible shot

It’s not often that a 25 handicap golfer can watch a PGA Tour event and relate to one of the pros. But thanks to Max Homa, that’s exactly what happened on Friday. Homa was playing the 15th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. His second shot on the Par 5 finished in a hazard but was playable and — aside from the ball being above his feet — Homa had a decent lie. We’ve certainly seen him overcome tougher situations. That was the good news. The bad news came when he actually took the shot.
GOLF
ESPN

Kevin Na resigns from PGA Tour, will participate in LIV Golf series

Kevin Na, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, announced on Saturday that he has resigned from the tour, doing so rather than face potential discipline and/or legal action for playing in the rival LIV Golf Invitational Series. Na, who is ranked 33rd in the world, announced his resignation on...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
GolfWRX

‘You won’t be missed’ – Pro rips Kevin Na over PGA Tour resignation

The ongoing feud between Kevin Na and Grayson Murray continues. Back in January Murray replied to a tweet from Golf Channel’s Chantel McCabe. In the tweet, McCabe wrote: “Kevin Na walking in putts does not get old.” Murray replied to the tweet, commenting on Na’s slow play: “Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them does get old.” Na retorted: “U missing the cut is getting old!”
GOLF
Golf.com

Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo disagree — over a key piece of course management

Nick Faldo says you should. (And he says he was told to do so by Ben Hogan.) Jack Nicklaus says you shouldn’t. Whom to trust over whether or not you should aim your ball at trouble? Good question. Faldo’s a six-time major champ; Nicklaus an 18-timer (and Hogan won nine). Ultimately, the decision likely comes down to some combination of personal preference, risk management and situation. But the back-and-forth between Faldo and Nicklaus, during CBS’ broadcast of Saturday’s third round of the Memorial, may persuade.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
theScore

Haney dominates Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight champion

Devin Haney dominated George Kambosos Jr. with a unanimous-decision victory to become the undisputed lightweight champion at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Two judges scored it 116-112 for Haney, while the third had it 118-110. Haney utilized his jab effectively throughout the bout, keeping Kambosos at bay and limiting his...
COMBAT SPORTS
theScore

Nadal unsure he'll play at Wimbledon because of foot injury

PARIS (AP) — French Open champion Rafael Nadal says he needed multiple injections to dull the pain in his left foot before matches throughout the tournament. He says unless he can find another solution for the chronic problem, he won't be able to play at Wimbledon — and isn't sure about his future in tennis.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy