Well it's official, the kids are out of school and they will be laying around your house all summer long running up your utility bills, playing on their cell phones and game consoles getting on your last nerve bothering you at work with crazy questions. I know this because I have 3 sons who will more than likely do all of the above mentioned. Parents, you don't have to put up with their tomfoolery this summer, send them back OUTSIDE.

4 DAYS AGO