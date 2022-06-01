ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SnapLogic Launches Amazon HealthLake Accelerator to Store, Share Patient Data

By Fred Pennic
HIT Consultant
 5 days ago
– SnapLogic, a provider of Enterprise Automation, today launched the SnapLogic Accelerator for Amazon HealthLake, which enables healthcare and life sciences organizations to easily ingest a range of raw data into Amazon HealthLake, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and transform it into healthcare-related insights and actions. – This...

