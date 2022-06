OXON HILL, Md. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) -- History was made when Harini Logan, 14, won the first-ever spell-off at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 2, 2022.The San Antonio, Texas, native received a trophy and a check for $50,000.Harini went head-to-head with Vikram Raju, 12, in the spell-off, a format that tested the contestants on how many words they could correctly spell within 90 seconds.Harini spelled 21 out of 26 words correctly, while Vikram got 15 out of 19 words right."I think honestly so surreal, it's my fourth time at the Bee," Harini said on stage holding the trophy. "This...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO