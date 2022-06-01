ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Julian Blackmon (Achilles) returned to practice

By Kevin Hickey
 5 days ago
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon practiced for the first time Wednesday since tearing his Achilles during Week 6 of the 2021 regular season.

When the Colts commenced their organized team activities (OTAs) last week, head coach Frank Reich told the media that Blackmon was ahead of schedule when it came to his rehab from surgery.

Now, this is the first time we’ve seen Blackmon on the field since suffering the injury that ended his 2021 season prematurely.

Blackmon is entering his third season after an impressive rookie campaign in 2020. The third-round pick has been the running mate of 2019 fourth-round pick Khari Willis since the former entered the league.

We’ll see how much work Blackmon gets during the offseason training program with roughly two weeks left, but this is a good sign for his chances to be ready for training camp and the preseason.

