Niles McKinley High School valedictorians 2022

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. DePietro Dean, 68, formerly of Girard, passed away Friday evening, June 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Cynthia was born January 12, 1954 in Girard, the daughter of the late Anthony R. “Tony” DePietro and Mary Lou Mamrick DePietro and was a lifelong area resident.
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. Pfeifer, 96, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hospice House in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Helen was born February 8, 1926 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the middle of five children to John and Grace Stitch-Bender. She...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Michael Martin, 41, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home. He was born September 20, 1980, in Newark, Ohio, the son of the late Lynne and Bonnie (Blakeman) Martin. Lynne was a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha E. Heffron, 79, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 with her family by her side. Martha was born on September 17, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Ida Mae (Moss) Gifford and was a lifelong area resident.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friends and family gathered to support a local man fighting cancer. The benefit for Carl Farina happened at Westside Bowl in Youngstown on Sunday. His loved ones raised money to help pay for Carl’s battle with esophageal cancer. Carl’s family and friends said this...
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard ‘Lenny’ McGinnis, 84, passed away at his home in North Lima, Friday afternoon, June 3, 2022. Mr. McGinnis was born on June 19, 1937, in North Lima, a son of William B. and Mary Louise (Gleydura) McGinnis. A 1956 North Lima...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Lee Torres, 82, of Youngstown, passed away on May 26, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 29, 1940, eldest daughter of Delbert and Mary (Pflug) Smith and was a lifelong area resident. Carol was a graduate of East...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Vernon Moorhead, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born September 12, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Charles Moorhead and the late Betty (Simmons) Packer. Charles enjoyed playing softball, pool,...
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Anthony M. Smaldino Sr., 84, died peacefully Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family. Anthony was born April 9, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Rose Armeni Smaldino. Anthony “Tony” lived an incredible life. He was the...
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rickey J. Walton, 65, died Thursday, June 2, 2022. Rickey was born on March 20, 1957 in East Liverpool, Ohio. Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Walton of Struthers, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan, Ashlynn, Jordan and Kaidan. There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by...
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Johnson of Diamond passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. in University Hospitals Portage Medical Center. She was 73 years old. Carol was born on December 5, 1949, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl Myers Glew.
Vindicator file photo / June 4, 1958 | Principal figures in the 50th annual Youngstown University commencement 64 years ago at Stambaugh Auditorium were, from left, Dr. John Baker, president of Ohio University; Bishop Emmet M. Walsh of the Youngstown Catholic Diocese; the Rev. John H. Burt, former rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown, and Dr. Howard W. Jones, YU president.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Ms. Susan Eva James, 68, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life on March 29, 2022 in Reno, Nevada. Susan was born September 10, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of John and Rubell Shirley Robbins James. She was a graduate of East High School. She was affectionately known...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald (Jerry) Paige Kale, 85, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Center. He was born December 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio to Paige Kale and Mary (Watson) Kale. Survivors include brother, Don Kale (Patty) and daughter, Kelly Gargas. He was preceded...
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Malutic, 73, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Barbara was born August 7, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Rose Marie (Mikulich) Pozega. She retired from Mahoning National Bank after 36 years...
