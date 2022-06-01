Mustangs win 26th Section V title in 27 seasons!

Our scripture lesson this Sunday was from Acts 16: 16-34. This scripture dealt with Paul and Silas. Paul healed a slave girl and then was beaten and sent to jail with Silas. They both got a taste of the oppression of the slave girl before God sent an earthquake, breaking the shackles and liberating Paul. The slave girl was young, unnamed, and living in an oppressive world. Peggy Beckwith gave the sermon, and told that she was looking at the scripture in a different way - not from the perspective of Paul, but from the perspective of the slave girl. Paul and many of us miss the spirit of God that lies in front of us. Peggy felt that Paul went for the quick fix, remedying the wrong problem, and not the source of the girl’s oppression. The slave girl was unknown, and never mentioned again in the Bible. Peggy reminded us to listen to the enslaved and learn from their mistakes.

