Penn Yan, NY

Mustangs win 26th Section V title in 27 seasons!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not that Penn Yan doesn’t expect to win championships. But it doesn’t expect to not to, either. Even when the Mustangs have a lineup filled with eighth and ninth graders. No excuses, coach Brian Hobart teaches and on Tuesday night, none were needed. The Mustangs...

chronicle-express.com

PYA Sports Awards night set for June 13

PENN YAN — The 56th Annual Penn Yan Academy Varsity Sports Awards will be held at the academy Monday, June 13. This year’s program will consist of refreshments being served in the cafeteria at 6 p.m. with the awards following in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Parents and...
PENN YAN, NY
chronicle-express.com

COLLEGE NEWS

POTSDAM — Two local students have been named Presidential Scholars for the Spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University. Maxim J. Baker of Penn Yan, a junior majoring in civil engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Spring 2022 semester. Tyler B. Griffin of Penn Yan, a junior majoring...
PENN YAN, NY
Penn Yan, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972: Miners trapped in Himrod salt mine

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

I-81: Upstate NY’s biggest highway project is about to start, but maybe not where you think

The massive project to rebuild Interstate 81 through Syracuse is about to begin and the first three years may not be what you’d expect. The first construction is not going to be on I-81 in downtown Syracuse. It will be in the suburbs on Interstate 481. The idea is to make those lanes wider to handle the traffic that will no longer cruise on the elevated overpass through the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rochester man dies in Amherst crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department has reported a 39-year-old man from Rochester has died following a crash early Saturday morning. Around 12:35 a.m., the man’s 2019 Chevrolet reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree on Lawrence Bell Drive, near Earhart Drive. The man suffered serious injuries and died at the […]
AMHERST, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland man arrested for threatening with baseball bat

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wayland man has been charged with allegedly threatening another person with a baseball bat and punching someone in the face, according to State Police. Nathan Gonzales, 34, was arrested after a disturbance at Victory Park in Wayland just before 5:30 p.m. on May 31. New York State Police said Gonzales […]
WAYLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Severe thunderstorms could whip up 60 mph winds in Upstate NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system stretching from western Texas to the Northeast could bring winds strong enough to knock down tree limbs in Upstate New York this afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely to hit Upstate late this morning and rumble through until late evening. In a hazardous weather alert issued for all of Upstate New York this afternoon, the National Weather Service said 60 mph winds are possible.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Woman hit by truck in Canastota Saturday night

(WSYR-TV) — A Utica woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a pickup truck in Canastota Saturday night, the Canastota Police Department said. May 28, around 8:42 p.m., a woman in her mid 40s was walking along South Peterboro St when a black truck hit her and drove off, according to CPD. The woman suffered head trauma along with other major injuries and was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where was last listed in critical condition.
CANASTOTA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for 2021 Watkins Glen 120 MPH chase

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man accused of leading police on a 120MPH chase through Watkins Glen last spring has been caught after he was at large for over a year, police said. Gary Kurbanov, 29, was arrested by Watkins Glen Police on May 26, 2022 on...
chronicle-express.com

Watkins Glen History Walks resume June 18

WATKINS GLEN — The Schuyler County Historical Society’s popular Watkins Glen History Walks resume Saturday, June 18. Schuyler County history experts will lead the walks on Saturdays, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 13 and on Sundays, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28. Walk leaders will include Schuyler County Historian Gary Emerson, Village of Burdett Historian Marty Evans and Historical Society Board President Jean Hubsch.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Powerful Storms Knock Out Power to Thousands in Binghamton Area

Several thousand Broome County NYSEG customers, including Walmart and other big retailers in Vestal, lost electric service in the aftermath of strong thunderstorms. The powerful storms raced across the Binghamton area late Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rain flooded many Triple Cities streets. Large hail pelted many parts of the region. Rush-hour...
WTAJ

2 teens in stolen car arrested after Altoona high-speed chase

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car through Altoona led police to two teens that are alleged suspects for stabbing a person and stealing their car in Rochester, New York the day before. Zavion Little, 16, and Adam Levert, 17, both of Rochester, NY, were taken into custody on May 28, […]
ALTOONA, PA
chronicle-express.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

Our scripture lesson this Sunday was from Acts 16: 16-34. This scripture dealt with Paul and Silas. Paul healed a slave girl and then was beaten and sent to jail with Silas. They both got a taste of the oppression of the slave girl before God sent an earthquake, breaking the shackles and liberating Paul. The slave girl was young, unnamed, and living in an oppressive world. Peggy Beckwith gave the sermon, and told that she was looking at the scripture in a different way - not from the perspective of Paul, but from the perspective of the slave girl. Paul and many of us miss the spirit of God that lies in front of us. Peggy felt that Paul went for the quick fix, remedying the wrong problem, and not the source of the girl’s oppression. The slave girl was unknown, and never mentioned again in the Bible. Peggy reminded us to listen to the enslaved and learn from their mistakes.
BLUFF POINT, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn man charged with DWI after traffic stop

An Auburn man was arrested following a traffic stop in Aurelius. According to a news release, State Police out of Auburn arrested William J. Merritt, 51, of Auburn for driving while intoxicated. The arrest stems from a traffic stop in Aurelius in which Merritt was found to have a BAC...
AUBURN, NY
WETM

NYSP Identify person killed in Rt. 13 crash

UPDATE: The New York State Police have released information about the person that was killed in the three-vehicle crash in Cortlandville. According to NYSP the deceased operator of the pick-up truck that was traveling north on Rt. 13 was identified as Curtis A. Davies-Carr, who was age 34 and from Homer, NY.
DRYDEN, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Man injured in Wednesday morning shooting on Remington St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man is in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning on the city’s northeast side. Authorities say officers responded to the 400 block of Remington Street for the report of a shooting around 10:45 a.m. Once on scene, officers...
ROCHESTER, NY

