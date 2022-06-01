ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Plan would 'minimize' upcoming RiverLink toll hike

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky floats plan that could ‘minimize’ upcoming RiverLink toll hike....

Comments / 1

West Point receives $109,000 in road repair money

WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who live in West Point have their fill of pothole issues. A solution found during a recent audit allowed the area to get access to more funding and a city worker a prison sentence. The city has had financial issues dating back to 2016.
WEST POINT, KY
Summers Are Getting Hotter, Including In Louisville

Summer is no doubt known for its warmth, but much of the world, including here in the US and in Louisville, has seen significantly warmer Summers over the last 50 years. Let's take a look at some cool data!. According to Climate Central:. Since 1970, 96% (235) of 246 U.S....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local farmers adapting to rising cost of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local farmers are trying to adapt as the cost of processing, packaging, supplies, and food have risen from a year ago. With consumers facing higher prices and food shortages at grocery stores, some are turning to farmers markets as an alternative. Vendors at the Norton Commons...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CycLOUvia comes to Main Street in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bicyclists, walkers and skaters took to a road in downtown Louisville typically buzzing with traffic on Sunday. CycLOUvia came to Main Street in an event focused on improving the community's physical and mental health. Founded in 2012, CycLOUvia is for all ages and offered a chance for attendees to see what downtown has to offer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Madison Co. mom to build life jacket loaner stations in honor of son

RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison County mom is building a lifejacket stand. Kelly Prewitt hopes it will save lives after hers changed forever two summers ago. Her son, Emanuel, 17, better known as Manny, went missing underwater near Gwinn Island. “We were going to spend the day together and...
RICHMOND, KY
Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in his battle with legislature over emergency powers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's Supreme Court sided with Gov. Eric Holcomb in a battle with state lawmakers, ruling that the emergency powers measure is unconstitutional. The measure would have allowed legislative leaders to call an emergency session outside of the General Assembly's regular meetings. Holcomb vetoed the bill last year, but lawmakers over rode it.
INDIANA STATE
Hundreds march in Southern Indiana Pride Parade in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local festival celebrated Pride Month on Saturday. The fifth annual Southern Indiana Pride Parade and Festival marched down Spring Street in Jeffersonville. After the parade, the festival began at the Big Four Station with music performances, vendors, a beer garden and family fun zone. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
'Magic for everyone' l WonderFest takes place in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event that's billed as the largest sci-fi model contest in the world is happening this weekend in Louisville. WonderFest, which is taking place at the Crowne Plaza, features sci-fi models of all types — some that could be used in television shows or movies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Special Olympics Kentucky participates in Opening Ceremonies at USA Games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Special Olympics Kentucky participated in the Opening Ceremonies in Orlando on Sunday. Hosted at Exploria Stadium, 58 athletes representing Team Kentucky celebrated the beginning of the national games. Athletes will be competing in artistic gymnastics, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, swimming, track and field and Unified basketball.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville hits 70 homicides through first 5 months of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has reached 70 homicides in the first five months of the year, according to Louisville Metro Police data. There were 14 homicides in May, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Another 34 victims were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month. "Unfortunately, it looks like...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CRAWFORD | Loss to Michigan puts Louisville into NCAA elimination jeopardy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Even for a team riding the “energy bus,” sometimes fuel is expensive and hard to come by. In a Saturday NCAA Regional game in which Michigan got to starter Jared Poland for back-to-back 2-out home runs in the third inning, the Louisville baseball team couldn’t muster the timely hitting it needed to keep up and wound up dropping a 7-3 decision before a crowd of 3,547 at Jim Patterson stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CycLOUvia coming to Main Street this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CycLOUvia is set to return to Main Street this weekend. It started back in 2012. The open streets event is happening on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. The event is aimed at improving the community's physical and mental health. There will be family-friendly activities, including CirqueLouis performers,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Clique Boutique holds grand reopening at NuLu location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A skincare and beauty shop reopened its NuLu location Saturday. Clique Boutique has been closed since 2020 and shut down during the height of the pandemic and downtown Louisville protests. During its grand reopening 20 people walked away with free eyebrow shaping for a year, while...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local boy celebrates birthday by seeing Shively fire trucks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a birthday to remember for 3-year-old TJ Parks of Louisville. That was maybe the most common question from the 3-year-old, but an uncommon treat to get a fire truck tour at Shively Police and Fire Headquarters on Dixie Highway. TJ's mom said he had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Update: man seen driving burning vehicle off Cox Park ramp into Ohio River found alive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was seen driving a burning vehicle into the Ohio River early Monday has been found alive. Witnesses reported seeing the man driving into the water around 5 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when 5th Division officers "responded to a call of a vehicle on fire and being driven into the river from the Cox Park Boat ramp." Witnesses told police they saw a male get out of the vehicle after driving it into the river, but he did not make it to the shore.

