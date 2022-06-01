ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

“Wear Orange” End Gun Violence Art Mural Kick-Off (SF)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article#WearOrange: End Gun Violence – Art Mural Kick Off in San Francisco. Please join Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America...

SF Police Can Now March in Pride Parade in Uniform

San Francisco police said Thursday that they will march in the city’s annual Pride Parade after coming to an agreement with parade organizers who had previously said officers could not wear their uniforms at the event. The San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance came to an agreement with Pride...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PridExcelsior Drag Show

Dang! This event has already taken place. Reserve seats at one of our limited tables. (Standing room/first-come-first-serve available at door day of event.) with performances by @leigh.crow, @msrubyvixen, @vanillameringue, @oliverbranchdrag, @cocobuttah85, @kingmeatflap, & fontaine blue. After-show dance party with DJ Marilynn!. 7-10pm. Silvana’s. 950 Geneva Ave. Food & drinks...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
South First Fridays Art Walk (San Jose)

Join an eclectic evening of arts and culture in downtown San Jose’s SoFA district (and beyond) every first Friday of the month. South First Fridays resumes June 4, 2021 – please note the hours depend on the gallery. Facebook seems to have the most updated information. Come check...
SAN JOSE, CA
Family Art Day (Benicia)

Children and their families are invited to explore the creative world of art with hands-on projects that engage and educate. Activities for each session are inspired by the exhibition in the Arts Benicia gallery as well as seasonal themes. These events are free and open to the public. Family Art Days are offered during most exhibitions throughout the year.
BENICIA, CA
San Francisco Is A Joke ( A Live Stand Up Comedy Event)

Jokes can be told anywhere, but the Paradise Bookings Comedy dedication to the craft of comedy and the intimate setting it creates for performers and audiences, helped us become the San Francisco’s choices for Best Comedy show.. This show is very highly anticipated and will shine a light on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Lunchtime Concerts Return to Old St. Mary’s Cathedral (SF)

“Noontime Concerts” which provides free live musical performances at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral (660 California St., San Francisco) on Tuesdays at lunchtime (12:30 pm), has returned to presenting monthly live concerts, after the pandemic forced live concerts to be discontinued. Currently Noontime Concerts has scheduled two concerts in May, three in June, and three in July.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marin County Gun Buy Back Program: $100 for Guns (San Rafael)

Dang! This event has already taken place. On June 4, the Marin County District Attorney’s Office, the City of San Rafael, and local law enforcement agencies are conducting a gun buy-back event at the sheriff’s headquarters in San Rafael. Where: east side parking area of the Marin Sheriff’s...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Pupusas Comedy and Beer Festival (Speakeasy Brewery)

San Francisco’s first Pupusas, Comedy & Beer Festival coming to Speakeasy Brewery June 4th, 2022! Free family & fur baby friendly event. Celebrate summer and Salvi culture at San Francisco’s first official Pupusas, Comedy & Beer Festival at Speakeasy Brewery!. Enjoy a cold Speakeasy brew along with pupusas,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Remember Children of Ukraine” Concert (Lafayette)

Charity concert in support of orphaned Ukrainian children sheltering in Poland. All the proceeds from this event will go directly toward helping the children. Organized by Polish Scouting Org & Polish Language School in Walnut Creek. The program will feature children of all ages along with Polish and Ukrainian artists...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Sick Plant Clinic (Berkeley)

The Garden’s monthly Sick Plant Clinic is reopening! Bring plant samples to the clinic to find out which diseases or pests are afflicting your plants. Entomologists and plant pathologists will diagnose and suggest effective and environmentally sensitive remedies. Please cover plants and disease samples in containers or bags before entering the Garden.
BERKELEY, CA
Road To A Livable Climate – Bay Area Walk/Bike Events (June 4-12)

Road To A Livable Climate – Bay Area Walk/Bike Events (June 4-12) Please join us over two fun-filled weekends as we explore the Bay Area by foot and by bicycle across six counties. Each event will feature inspiring speakers, climate points of interest along the way, a delicious lunch, and prizes. Together we can get on the Road to a Livable Climate!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wednesday Outer Sunset Farmers Market Relaunch (SF)

Come celebrate the summer season at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile with our Wednesday relaunch! The farmers market is now available Wednesdays, June 8th – August 10th, 3:00 pm-7:00 pm as well as every Sunday 9:00 am-3:00 pm year-round, rain or shine on 37th Avenue at Ortega. The Wednesday and Sunday Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile features ranchers, local farm fresh produce, unique artisan foods, delicious pop-up eateries, talented makers, local merchants, live music and an extensive Fun Zone for all ages. Music lineup on June 8th includes Young & Up Too late at 3 pm and Tyler H at 6 pm and local favorite, Olive the Storyteller, will weave her stories at 5 pm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

