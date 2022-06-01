“Wear Orange” End Gun Violence Art Mural Kick-Off (SF)

Come celebrate the summer season at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile with our Wednesday relaunch! The farmers market is now available Wednesdays, June 8th – August 10th, 3:00 pm-7:00 pm as well as every Sunday 9:00 am-3:00 pm year-round, rain or shine on 37th Avenue at Ortega. The Wednesday and Sunday Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile features ranchers, local farm fresh produce, unique artisan foods, delicious pop-up eateries, talented makers, local merchants, live music and an extensive Fun Zone for all ages. Music lineup on June 8th includes Young & Up Too late at 3 pm and Tyler H at 6 pm and local favorite, Olive the Storyteller, will weave her stories at 5 pm.
