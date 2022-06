I don't know if my brain is able to comprehend that Steve O is bringing his tour to our city. First of all, I want to thank everybody that messaged me over the weekend to let me know about this. I am glad to know when something is 'Jackass' related, you think of me. Steve O is arguably the biggest star in Jackass right now. I say that because he has a very successful podcast right now, he also goes out on the road doing standup and other Steve O things on stage.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO