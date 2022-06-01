ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lee Ann Whippen brings Hall of Fame BBQ and the official grill of NASCAR to WWT Raceway weekend

By Dane Neal
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pbgyx_0fxBJFjo00

BBQ Superstar and Hall of Famer, Lee Ann Whippen joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Lee Ann shares excitement for her recent induction into the BBQ Hall of Fame class of 2022. Listen as Lee Ann talks about a career in BBQ and gratitude for success in restaurants, competitions, on television and now being the brand ambassador for Pit Boss Grill, the Official Grill of NASCAR. Lee Ann fills us in on the upcoming “El Bandido BBQ SmokeDown with Blues Hog” happening at World Wide Technology Raceway as fans celebrate the inaugural NASCAR cup series weekend. Hear about fun with fans, Taco and Tequila contest and a Ribs Competition for people’s choice and big bragging rights among BBQ stars!
For more information on all things Lee Ann, with events, products, media and more check out Lee Ann Whippen on all social media platforms.

STAY TUNED to WGN Radio for more interviews and features with El Bandido Yankee and Tequila at the Track….and for events, recipes, cocktails and more, go to www.elbandidoyankee.com – El Bandido Yankee Tequila, the Official Tequila of Raceday!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
kansascitymag.com

The Forgotten History of a Leading Lesbian Jazz Trumpeter Driven from KC

There’s no argument about whether Tiny Davis could play at an elite level. The jazz trumpeter and vocalist was labeled the “female Louis Armstrong.” As a member of the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, an all-woman big band in the era of the Second World War, she went on to tour and record with her own band, Hell Divers, and co-owned a lesbian bar in 1950s Chicago alongside her partner, Ruby Lucas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

Cardinals’ Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets

CHICAGO (AP) — Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan apologized Saturday night for tweets he sent with homophobic language as a teenager that surfaced during St. Louis’ game against the Chicago Cubs. Twitter users directed Donovan’s tweets to the attention of reporters during a doubleheader in Chicago, including at least...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN Radio

There’s rise of union activity in Chicago

Dr. Rosemary Feurer, associate professor at Northern Illinois University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why more workers in the city are opting to file for union elections. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Smokey Robinson excited to perform in Chicago

Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Smokey Robinson joined Bob Sirott to talk about his career with various musicians, how he writes his songs, and how he feels about live performances. You can see Smokey Robinson at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, June 4th. *Original broadcast contained music that WGN Radio...
CHICAGO, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Chicago hip-hop pioneer honored at first in-person ManiFresh event after death

Flora Koppel always knew her son, Parker Lee Williams, was wonderful, but she did not realize the legacy he left behind until recently. After his death nearly six months ago, Koppel started hearing stories of how amazing her son was and how much he meant to others. Gentle. Kind. Creative....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
CBS Chicago

St. Louis dad loses legs in hit-and-run on Chicago's Mag Mile, but he's staying positive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A St. Louis man who was the victim of a hit-and-run on Chicago's Magnificent Mile – and lost both of his legs – says he is choosing to stay positive. The person who hit Dr. Bryce Summary has not been tracked down. For almost a month, Summary has been in and out of surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He spoke for the first time to CBS 2's Marissa Perlman about the crash that changed his life forever. Twenty-three days and nine surgeries later, Summary says he can't wait to leave the hospital and get back to his...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Pride Month: What does LGBTQ actually mean?

Gary Chichester, board member of the LGBT Hall of Fame, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the history of Pride Month and why it’s celebrated. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Nascar Cup Series#Hall Of Fame Bbq#Wwt Raceway#Bbq Superstar#Hall Of Famer#The Official Grill#Taco#El Bandido Yankee Tequila#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
todaynationnews.com

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace sells Bluff Lake home for $1.4 million

Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and his wife Stephanie sold their Bluff Lake home in an off-market deal for $1.4 million, according to public records. Now a senior personnel director for the Atlanta Falcons, Pace was the Bears’ general manager from 2015 until the team fired him in January. Pace and his wife sold the home on April 28.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy