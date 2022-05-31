Read the June 2022 Digital Edition of Berks County Living

New ownership of the former Stoudts Black Angus facility in Adamstown, now the IronSpire Complex, offers an array of shops, food offerings, event space and a fun time to be had by all who visit. Purchased in May 2021, the new owners — also owners of Dentech Industrial — named The IronSpire Complex from a combination of attributes. “Iron” comes from the use of working with a lot of iron at Dentech Industrial, along with the many iron gates at the complex, while “spire” comes from the actual spire once atop the large clock tower on the building. Having a heart for the area, the new owners quickly got to work creating the IronSpire, which has continued to blossom and grow significantly in the last year.

