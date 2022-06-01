ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Chicago Philharmonic Just Announced Their 2022 Summer Series

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NY10v_0fxBFSXV00

On a breezy summer night, is there anything better than listening to a full orchestra performing beloved pieces? Well, if you answered yes, you’re in luck! The Chicago Philharmonic is set to perform a ten-concert series summer series. Starting June 10th, they’ll be performing a bevy of once-in-a-lifetime concerts around the beloved city of Chicago. Keep reading for the full rundown of events.

Starting off the summer strong on June 10th is Grammy Hall of Fame’s Johnny Mathis and a full orchestra at the Four Winds New Buffalo Casino . Then, on June 18, AKA the eve of Juneteenth, the Chicago Philharmonic presents Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in Concert at the historic Chicago Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvnm0_0fxBFSXV00

The concert will include a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live during the film. Joining the orchestra to perform the Grammy and Academy Award-winning score is legendary Massamba Diop , who actually created the “T’Challa” theme for the original movie score. Grab tickets here — it’s a can’t miss experience.

There’s also a week of pop-focused concerts at the Ravinia Festival . From June 29-July 6, the Chicago Philharmonic will perform three incredible scores, including The Lion King (2019) in Concert, Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to The Beatles, and Goonies in Concert. Other concerts include a set of virtuosic tango-inspired chamber programs highlighting music from legendary performers and The Chicago Phil Chamber. The show takes place on July 16, at Wheaton Memorial Park and then again on September 3 at Lemont’s The Forge.

The philharmonic is also set to present its signature community engagement program, Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic for the 8th year in a row. Aptly titled The Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks Initiative, the special event, in which students and community musicians are invited to apply to bring their instruments and play alongside Chicago Philharmonic musicians, will take place on July 9 at the Humboldt Park Boathouse and again on July 23 at Ping Tom Memorial Park. This year’s program will explore the overlooked music from Afro-Latino composers such as Rafael Hernandez, Lucho Bermudez, Astor Piazzolla, Celia Cruz, and Hector Lavoe Perez. Register here .

On July 24, the Chicago Philharmonic will perform at the Music by the Lake concert alongside The Irish Tenors , a group of Celtic music legends. Get your tickets here .

Finally, to round out the summer series on August 13, there’s the World Premieres by Jennifer Higdon and Thea Musgrave at the close of the 50th Anniversary National Flute Association Gala Concerto Concert . Performed at the Symphony Center, the performance is led by Maestro Leonard Slatkin, and includes the world premieres of Jennifer Higdon’s The Light the We Can Hear, Piccolo Play for Piccolo, and the String Orchestra by Thea Musgrave. Plus, a host of other incredible pieces by acclaimed performers. Grab tickets to the event here .

It’s bound to be a magnificent summer filled with incredible celebrations and awe-inspiring performances. For the full list, check out the official site here .

[Featured photo via: Chicago Philharmonic]

See also: An Exquisite Exhibit Of The Louvre™ Is Coming To Chicagoland This Summer

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

Smokey Robinson excited to perform in Chicago

Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Smokey Robinson joined Bob Sirott to talk about his career with various musicians, how he writes his songs, and how he feels about live performances. You can see Smokey Robinson at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, June 4th. *Original broadcast contained music that WGN Radio...
CHICAGO, IL
955glo.com

Eric Clapton Set To Play Chicago For The First Time In Ten Years September 12th And 13th, Win Tickets With Us!

Here at 95-5. G-L-O, we are huge fans of Eric Clapton. Obviously, one of the greatest guitar players to ever exist, his resume is simply staggering. Clapton’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Career spans multiple decades, and his catalog of music is beyond impressive, as is his collaborations in numerous bands. Just think of The Yardbirds, Derek And The Dominoes, Cream, and a amazing solo career. Clapton is a THREE-TIME Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, and has announced dates for Chicago’s United Center on September 12th and 13th! His band for these shows will be Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The show will feature Jimmie Vaughan as special Guest. These are Clapton’s first Chicago performances in over ten years! Tickets go on sale Friday June 10th at 10:00am and will be available at Ticketmaster.com. Show time will be 8:00pm each night. Doors open at 7:00pm.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Jazz In The Court Returns To Hyde Park This Week: ‘Oh, We’re Ready’

HYDE PARK — Local jazz musicians will take over Harper Court the first Friday of every month this summer for a series of free, outdoor concerts. Jazz in the Court returns this week after a two-year pandemic hiatus. All concerts take place noon-2:30 p.m. at 5235 S. Harper Court in Hyde Park.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Lemont, IL
Secret Chicago

Pride Month 2022: These Are The Events Around Chicago

June in Chicago is a time unlike any other. The blue sky beckons outdoor activity, parks are filled with dogs, and picnics galore, and it’s Pride month! Pride first started in NYC and birthed the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. It’s a time to celebrate and advocate for the queer community. There are a host of events happening around Chicago throughout the month, and we’ve rounded them up below.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Taste Of Chicago Is Back With A Scaled Down Menu

Established in 1980, this uniquely-Chicago tradition is back with an exclusive array of eateries just in time for summer. Showcasing the city’s culinary excellence and diversity, Taste of Chicago sets up in Grant Park. Known as the world’s largest food festival, the boots are packed to the brim with tasty eats. The event will be scaled-down in the main Grant Park area. Food tickets will not be sold this year, but cash and credit are accepted inside the event.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Mathis
Person
Astor Piazzolla
Person
Celia Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Chicago Park District#Ping Tom Memorial Park#Chicago Theatre#Performing#Juneteenth#Academy Award#T Challa#The Chicago Phil Chamber
Chicago Defender

Rosé Wine & Music Festival Features Black Owned Wine Companies

Célébrez en Rosé wine and music festival, one of the nation’s preeminent Black-owned and produced events, has announced it will exclusively feature selections from Black-owned wine brands at all four events planned for 2022. Attendees at this year’s festival, which will take place this summer in Atlanta, Houston, Washington D.C., and Chicago, will enjoy wines from three marquee Black-owned wine brands: La Fête Wine Company, McBride Sisters Wine Company, and Michael Lavelle Wines.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Friends stage fundraiser for Garfield Ridge mom

A Garfield Ridge mom fighting lung cancer and a growing pile of medical bills is getting a boost from her friends, but more are needed to support a fundraiser coming this month. Della Benveniste, already living with rheumatoid arthritis, learned she has small-cell carcinoma in January. Since then, she has...
SUMMIT, IL
Secret Chicago

See The New Lion Cub At The Lincoln Park Zoo

A 10-week-old African lion cub, Pilipili, can be seen roaming around the lion habitat at the Lincoln Park Zoo. He made his first public debut over the weekend after spending his first few weeks getting to know his pride before venturing out into the habitat. He’s the first cub born there in over 20 years!
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Chicago magazine

‘What About Chicago?’

After every mass shooting in the country, you can always count on conservatives to say two things: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” and “What about Chicago?”. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the latter last week after 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were murdered in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
271
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy