The Chicago Philharmonic Just Announced Their 2022 Summer Series

On a breezy summer night, is there anything better than listening to a full orchestra performing beloved pieces? Well, if you answered yes, you’re in luck! The Chicago Philharmonic is set to perform a ten-concert series summer series. Starting June 10th, they’ll be performing a bevy of once-in-a-lifetime concerts around the beloved city of Chicago. Keep reading for the full rundown of events.

Starting off the summer strong on June 10th is Grammy Hall of Fame’s Johnny Mathis and a full orchestra at the Four Winds New Buffalo Casino . Then, on June 18, AKA the eve of Juneteenth, the Chicago Philharmonic presents Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in Concert at the historic Chicago Theatre.

The concert will include a screening of the complete film with the musical score performed live during the film. Joining the orchestra to perform the Grammy and Academy Award-winning score is legendary Massamba Diop , who actually created the “T’Challa” theme for the original movie score. Grab tickets here — it’s a can’t miss experience.

There’s also a week of pop-focused concerts at the Ravinia Festival . From June 29-July 6, the Chicago Philharmonic will perform three incredible scores, including The Lion King (2019) in Concert, Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to The Beatles, and Goonies in Concert. Other concerts include a set of virtuosic tango-inspired chamber programs highlighting music from legendary performers and The Chicago Phil Chamber. The show takes place on July 16, at Wheaton Memorial Park and then again on September 3 at Lemont’s The Forge.

The philharmonic is also set to present its signature community engagement program, Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic for the 8th year in a row. Aptly titled The Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks Initiative, the special event, in which students and community musicians are invited to apply to bring their instruments and play alongside Chicago Philharmonic musicians, will take place on July 9 at the Humboldt Park Boathouse and again on July 23 at Ping Tom Memorial Park. This year’s program will explore the overlooked music from Afro-Latino composers such as Rafael Hernandez, Lucho Bermudez, Astor Piazzolla, Celia Cruz, and Hector Lavoe Perez. Register here .

On July 24, the Chicago Philharmonic will perform at the Music by the Lake concert alongside The Irish Tenors , a group of Celtic music legends. Get your tickets here .

Finally, to round out the summer series on August 13, there’s the World Premieres by Jennifer Higdon and Thea Musgrave at the close of the 50th Anniversary National Flute Association Gala Concerto Concert . Performed at the Symphony Center, the performance is led by Maestro Leonard Slatkin, and includes the world premieres of Jennifer Higdon’s The Light the We Can Hear, Piccolo Play for Piccolo, and the String Orchestra by Thea Musgrave. Plus, a host of other incredible pieces by acclaimed performers. Grab tickets to the event here .

It’s bound to be a magnificent summer filled with incredible celebrations and awe-inspiring performances. For the full list, check out the official site here .

[Featured photo via: Chicago Philharmonic]