City commission approves re-zoning as neighbors say it would hurt community and river. Stepping over a log laying on the ground, my foot lands in the soil and keeps going. It pushes several inches down into dark dirt, saturated with water, home to plants that only grow in such a wet spot. It’s dim and shady on the forest floor, as spring’s fresh leaves compete for sunshine and let little light through. Nearby rills and rivulets run through the woods toward the St. Croix River, which is some 50 feet ahead.

SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO