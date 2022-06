Holy Moly- SUMMER is here! I remember how much I looked forward to school being out and the arrival of summer as a child. I had fun growing up in Richmond. There were 5 of us who would take off on our bikes about 8:00 in the morning and knew we had to be home at what was called dark thirty. Those were the days when we all had bikes with banana seats, and we would explore the many things for us to do. We would hang over the culverts with small fish nets and catch minnows in the ditch on Lamar Drive. The neighborhood I live in now wasn’t yet developed. It was still thick woods with deer living there and we had awesome bike trails running all through those woods. I would come home each evening dirty from the fun and start planning the next day’s adventure. I wish kids today had the freedom to be kids like we were able to be.

RICHMOND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO