Poland Seminary High School valedictorians 2022

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. DePietro Dean, 68, formerly of Girard, passed away Friday evening, June 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Cynthia was born January 12, 1954 in Girard, the daughter of the late Anthony R. “Tony” DePietro and Mary Lou Mamrick DePietro and was a lifelong area resident.
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Anthony M. Smaldino Sr., 84, died peacefully Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family. Anthony was born April 9, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Rose Armeni Smaldino. Anthony “Tony” lived an incredible life. He was the...
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Vernon Moorhead, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born September 12, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Charles Moorhead and the late Betty (Simmons) Packer. Charles enjoyed playing softball, pool,...
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tonya R. Kelly age 57, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at The Truman Center in New Philadelphia. She was born September 7, 1964. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Kelly. She is survived by her daughters,...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha E. Heffron, 79, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 with her family by her side. Martha was born on September 17, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Ida Mae (Moss) Gifford and was a lifelong area resident.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Lee Torres, 82, of Youngstown, passed away on May 26, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 29, 1940, eldest daughter of Delbert and Mary (Pflug) Smith and was a lifelong area resident. Carol was a graduate of East...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Ms. Susan Eva James, 68, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life on March 29, 2022 in Reno, Nevada. Susan was born September 10, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of John and Rubell Shirley Robbins James. She was a graduate of East High School. She was affectionately known...
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Malcolm Kahil Gibran Jones, 29, of New Castle Pennsylvania, departed this life on Monday, May 30, 2022. Malcolm was born on November, 23 1992 to the union of Malcolm Jones and Tiffany Loggins in Youngstown, Ohio. He Attended New Castle High School. He was...
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee “Ron” Bezeredi, 72, of Leetonia, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home early on the morning of June 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Vivian (Myers) Bezeredi and his loving wife, Alice Bezeredi. He is...
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rickey J. Walton, 65, died Thursday, June 2, 2022. Rickey was born on March 20, 1957 in East Liverpool, Ohio. Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Walton of Struthers, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan, Ashlynn, Jordan and Kaidan. There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by...
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Johnson of Diamond passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. in University Hospitals Portage Medical Center. She was 73 years old. Carol was born on December 5, 1949, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl Myers Glew.
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Malutic, 73, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Barbara was born August 7, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Rose Marie (Mikulich) Pozega. She retired from Mahoning National Bank after 36 years...
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Anthony Fragola, 64, of Audley Avenue died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. He was born on May 15, 1958 in New Castle, a son of the late Giovanni Fragola and Antoinetta (Bellaiuto) Fragola. He married Terrie Lynn...
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – One day before his birthday, Mr. David Kennedy, Sr., of Sharon, Pennsylvania, departed Earth and ascended into Heaven on Tuesday May 31, 2022. He was born on June 1, 1930 in Winnsboro, South Carolina, the son of the late James and Willie Mae (Mitchell) Kennedy.
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Ross, 84, died Friday morning, April 29, 2022, at Sharon Regional. He was born August 30, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of James L. and Louise Carano Ross and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Ross, a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School,...
