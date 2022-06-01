ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas man makes custom caskets for Uvalde school shooting victims

By Yi-Jin Yu, Miles Cohen and Jessica Mendoza, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34U2o1_0fxB76CH00
SoulShine Industries

EDNA, Texas — A Texas man worked for days on end to customize caskets for the 19 children who were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last Tuesday.

Trey Ganem, the owner of SoulShine Industries, a company that specializes in custom caskets and urns, said he was contacted by a trooper and funeral directors after the shootings to see if he could help.

"They know I deal with a lot of children and that I can make sure that things get done as far as doing customization and doing something special because this wasn't your typical funeral arrangements," Ganem, 50, told Good Morning America.

SoulShine Industries teamed up with Cherokee Casket Company of Griffin, Georgia, and trucking companies to acquire the child-sized caskets and ship them to Texas. The caskets were donated and arrived for Ganem and his team in Edna, Texas, on Friday, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

"We got to talk with the families and the funeral directors have helped us, and it's just been wonderful to be able to know exactly what they wanted and [ensure] each one [is] personalized to that specific person," Ganem said.

One casket was painted a glossy blue and prominently features the bright red and yellow shield of Superman, DC Comics' legendary superhero.

Another blue casket has a cheery green dinosaur chasing a green bat on its lid.

A third casket is coated in white paint with pink accents and includes a TikTok logo on top.

"When they're telling me that their son or daughter loved baseball or softball or TikTok, they light up because now they're remembering the good things and the fun times that they had when they were alive and here, and we incorporate all that into the caskets," Ganem said.

He said he feels speaking with the families and parents of the children directly has started the healing process.

"We're bringing light to this time," he said. "When they start talking about a dinosaur holding a flashlight with a pickle, that's gonna put a smile on your face. It's kind of one of those things where we listen to what they have to say. We cry with them. We hug each other but in the end, we make the most beautiful creation and the last resting bed for their loved ones."

Ganem and his team rushed to complete the special caskets in time for the scheduled funerals and visitations in Uvalde. The first two funerals were held Tuesday, one for Amerie Jo Garza and another for Maite Rodriguez, both 10 years old.

"Our emotions when we finished the last casket, we all just looked at each other and we started crying and when you're hugging, it was like, 'we did it and they all turned out beautiful.' We did 19 caskets in three and a half days. But it was just a relief."

Twenty-one individuals -- 19 third and fourth grade students and two teachers -- were killed in the May 24 shooting after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School with an AR-15 style rifle and opened fire.

Ganem estimates at least 30 people chipped in to help sand caskets, make deliveries, brought food and offered a hand in some way.

"The community was fantastic just trying to help us and they wanted to do whatever they could to help the families in Uvalde also," he said.

"It's beautiful, to be able to know the joy that we're going to bring for them."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Friday. Sen. Roland Gutierrez...
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

Escaped Texas inmate dies in police shootout after allegedly murdering family of five

JOURDANTON, Texas — A Texas inmate suspected of murdering five people after he escaped from a prison bus was killed by authorities on Thursday, officials said. A massive manhunt was underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez when an adult and four children were found dead Thursday evening inside a residence in Leon County in east-central Texas, near where the inmate had escaped three weeks prior. Lopez was believed to have broken into the home and committed the murders, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
JOURDANTON, TX
WDBO

'Day by day:' Uvalde survivors recover from wounds, trauma

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Bullet fragments lodged in the children's arms and legs. Traumatic flashbacks flooding their nightmares. For the 17 people injured during a mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, healing will be slow in a community mourning the deaths of 21 others. As the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Edna, TX
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WDBO

Spokesman: Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman's list of targets

A gunman who fatally shot a man at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, her office said Saturday. Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to name the victim of Friday's shooting, but it has been widely reported that he was retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer. The suspect was discovered in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in what appeared to be a plan to target people connected to the judicial system, Kaul said Friday.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Caskets#Funerals#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Soulshine Industries#Good Morning America#Cherokee Casket Company#Superman Dc Comics#Tiktok
WDBO

Smiles, unicorns, softball: Young shooting victims recalled

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — One girl made other people smile. Another was a creative child who loved mermaids, unicorns and the color purple. A third loved playing softball and worked on her batting swing in her front yard. The families of Nevaeh Bravo, Maranda Mathis and Eliahna...
UVALDE, TX
WDBO

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

‘Tiger King’ star ‘Doc’ Antle arrested by FBI in South Carolina

A South Carolina animal trainer who gained fame in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” was arrested by FBI agents on Friday. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, 62, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County at 5:38 p.m. EDT, according to online booking records. No charges have been listed, records show.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WDBO

Spokesman, source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers gunman targets

A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list of targets that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer's office and a law enforcement source said Saturday. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who has...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WDBO

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets. "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Potential Tropical Cyclone One exits Florida, takes aim at Bahamas, Bermuda

A disorganized weather system in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico made landfall in Southwest Florida on Saturday, causing heavy rains and raising concerns about flooding. The National Hurricane Center said that the storm, called Potential Tropical Cyclone One, was expected to make landfall sometime Saturday. The hurricane center said it held off on naming the storm, even though its maximum sustained winds were stronger than 39 mph, because the system had a 250-mile-long area of light winds and no well-defined center. It would have been named Alex.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy