Juan Jaime's Tacos & Tequila has closed doors in Chandler. The restaurant, located near the northeast corner of Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard, was previously one of two locations. The other, which is remains open, is located in Scottsdale at 20343 N. Hayden Road, Ste. 120. Juan Jaime's Tacos & Tequila closed in May after being in business in Chandler since 2007. According to the website, the restaurant's creation was inspired by the taco carts found throughout Mexico. www.juanjaimes.com.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO