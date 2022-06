Cargill says they will begin the process of closing the salt mine located on Avery Island in Iberia Parish prompting the closure of the mine and surrounding area. A spokesperson for Cargill tells KATC that the process will begin on June 6, 2022. The company will fill the mine with water. They say the move marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to safely close the oldest operating salt mine in the United States.

AVERY ISLAND, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO