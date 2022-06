After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on January 11, the former officially introduced the bundle of joy to the world on Thursday (June 2). Jeannie made the grand reveal of her new daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins on her YouTube series Hello Hunnay. Monaco was brought out by Jeannie’s mom and was decked out in an animal print outfit and a light-brown headpiece. The new mother became a bit emotional before introducing her daughter on camera, saying she “got really scared, guarded and protected” about showcasing her new baby. “Please excuse the nerves,” she said.

