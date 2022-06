An Iowa City woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting the father of their child in the child’s full view. Police say the incident occurred on June 1st at the residence of 35-year—old Kelsey Zeadow. That morning , they were reportedly arguing over the child’s treatment when Zeadow grabbed the man by the throat and shoved him, while holding the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. She then put the child on the ground and allegedly put both hands around the man’s throat and shoved him backwards while repeatedly kicking him in the shins.

