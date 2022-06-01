ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse County, WY

Notice of Intent...

Wyoming News
Notice of Intent to Subdivide

Land in Converse County, Wyoming

Pursuant to the provisions of the Wyoming Real Estate Subdivision Act, Statutes 18-5-301 through 18-5-315 Session Laws of 1975 as amended, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Casey and Rebecca Nachtman intend to apply for a Subdivision Permit from the Converse County Board of County Commissioners to subdivide lands in Converse County, Wyoming to be called Nachtman Minor Subdivison.

These lands are comprised of 25 acres located in Section 24 Township 32 North, Range 72 West. These lands are currently near 102 Chalk Buttes Road. The property is being subdivided for the purpose of residental ownership.

