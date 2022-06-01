Oil and Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, June 13, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
525-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Extension to Flare Gas; Buster Federal 3502 35-73 N-DH / 26-35-73; 2-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse
555-2021 / Big Muddy Operators / Unitization; Recovery Purposes; Glenrock Muddy-Dakota State Unit / 11.12.13.14.15-33-76 / Muddy, Dakota / Converse
136-2022 / Continental Resources / 1252.28-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18-38-73; 31-39-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse
139-2022 / Continental Resources / 1277.88-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 19.30.31-37-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse
286-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry 3570-12-T1H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Turner / Converse
287-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-25-T1H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Turner / Converse
288-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-12-T4H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Turner / Converse
289-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-25-T4H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Turner / Converse
290-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry 3570-12-N1H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
291-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry 3570-12-N3H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
292-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry 3570-25-N3H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
293-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-12-N5H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
294-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-12-N8H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
295-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-25-N1H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
296-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-25-N5H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
297-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-25-N8H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
376-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Pool Royalty Owners; Underlying 2560-A D&S Unit / 16.21.28-33-35-70 / Turner / Converse
417-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Oak 1819-18H; 0578027 / 18.19.30.31-41-72; 6-40-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse
418-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Oak 1819-20H; 0578028 / 18.19.30.31-41-72; 6-40-72 / Parkman / Campbell, Converse
447-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2596.53-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse
448-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 8 Mowry) / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse
449-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2596.53-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Niobrara / Campbell, Converse
450-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 16 Niobrara) / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Niobrara / Campbell, Converse
451-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2596.53-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Turner / Campbell, Converse
452-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Turner) / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Turner / Campbell, Converse
461-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 1280.60-Acre D&S Unit / 36-35-70; 1-34-70 / Mowry / Converse
462-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 4 Mowry) / 36-35-70; 1-34-70 / Mowry / Converse
463-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Amend Setbacks in 377-17 and 1113-18 / 36-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse
464-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Statutory Pooling; Aspen 13W24-1NH / 13.24-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse
465-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Statutory Pooling; Aspen 13W24-4NH / 13.24-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse
466-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Amend Setbacks in 6883-19 and 6884-19; Amend 6883-19 as to 771-12 / 13.24-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse
469-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / 1281.83-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.28-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse
470-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / Increased Density (Total 4 Niobrara) / 21.28-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse
471-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / 1281.83-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.28-36-74 / Mowry / Converse
472-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / Increased Density (Total 4 Mowry) / 21.28-36-74 / Mowry / Converse
474-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.22.27.28-36-68 / Teapot / Converse
475-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Increased Density (Total 2 Teapot) / 21.22.27.28-36-68 / Teapot / Converse
476-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1171.88-Acre D&S Unit / 33-41-70; 4-40-70 / Niobrara / Converse
477-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 33-40-73; 4-39-73 / Sussex / Converse
492-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.32-35-74; 5-34-74 / Niobrara / Converse
493-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.32-35-74; 5-34-74 / Mowry / Converse
494-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.32-35-74; 5-34-74 / Frontier / Converse
495-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 30.31-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse
496-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 30.31-35-74 / Mowry / Converse
497-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 30.31-35-74 / Frontier / Converse
498-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 640-Acre D&S Unit / 25-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse
499-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 640-Acre D&S Unit / 25-35-74 / Mowry / Converse
500-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 640-Acre D&S Unit / 25-35-74 / Frontier / Converse
522-2022 / Titan Exploration / Reduce Setbacks in 659-16, 660-16, 1033-16, 1034-16, 2188-18 and 3576-18 / 26.27.34.35-40-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
523-2022 / Titan Exploration / Reduce Setbacks in 2187-18, 2188-18, 3575-18 and 3576-18 / 26.27.34.35-40-74 / Muddy / Converse
524-2022 / Titan Exploration / Reduce Setbacks in 1033-16, 2187-18, 2188-18 and 3576-18 / 26.27.34.35-40-74 / Dakota / Converse
542-2022 / WRC Energy / Reduce Setbacks in 1864-17 and 992-19 / 2.11-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse
554-2022 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in 784-12, 1198-14, 2716-18, 2717-18 and 854-19 / 7.18-37-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Shannon, Sussex / Converse
555-2022 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in 373-93, 258-94, 577-08, 538-11, 396-12, 2309-17, 2310-17, 1287-19, 1288-19, 1289-19, 1290-19, 1383-19, 1908-19, 398-20 and 399-20 / 3.10-37-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Shannon, Sussex / Converse
556-2022 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in 374-92, 373-93, 526-07, 176-08, 577-08, 539-11, 2312-17, 2313-17, 1773-18, 1378-19, 1379-19 and 1923-19 / 27.34-38-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Shannon, Sussex / Converse
557-2022 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in 282-11, 965-16, 966-16, 2838-18, 2839-18, 3150-18, 3328-19, 3329-19 and 3462-19 / 1.12-38-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Shannon, Sussex / Converse
558-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Skunk Creek Fed 3772 0718 1FH; API 49-009-43803 [AMND] / 7.18-37-72 / Turner / Converse
559-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Skunk Creek Fed 3772 0718 3FH; API 49-009-48793 / 7.18-37-72 / Turner / Converse
560-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Duck Creek Fed 3773-3229 1NH; API 49-009-37722 [AMND] / 29.32-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse
561-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Cowboy Fed 3671-10-22-13 PH; API 49-009-31606 / 15.22-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 24th day of May 2022.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: June 1, 2022 5329
