Oil and Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, June 13, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY

525-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Extension to Flare Gas; Buster Federal 3502 35-73 N-DH / 26-35-73; 2-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse

555-2021 / Big Muddy Operators / Unitization; Recovery Purposes; Glenrock Muddy-Dakota State Unit / 11.12.13.14.15-33-76 / Muddy, Dakota / Converse

136-2022 / Continental Resources / 1252.28-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18-38-73; 31-39-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse

139-2022 / Continental Resources / 1277.88-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 19.30.31-37-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse

286-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry 3570-12-T1H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Turner / Converse

287-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-25-T1H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Turner / Converse

288-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-12-T4H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Turner / Converse

289-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-25-T4H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Turner / Converse

290-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry 3570-12-N1H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

291-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry 3570-12-N3H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

292-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry 3570-25-N3H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

293-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-12-N5H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

294-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-12-N8H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

295-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-25-N1H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

296-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-25-N5H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

297-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Force Pool additional parties; Huckleberry Fed 3570-25-N8H / 12.13.24.25-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

376-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Pool Royalty Owners; Underlying 2560-A D&S Unit / 16.21.28-33-35-70 / Turner / Converse

417-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Oak 1819-18H; 0578027 / 18.19.30.31-41-72; 6-40-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse

418-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Oak 1819-20H; 0578028 / 18.19.30.31-41-72; 6-40-72 / Parkman / Campbell, Converse

447-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2596.53-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse

448-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 8 Mowry) / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse

449-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2596.53-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Niobrara / Campbell, Converse

450-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 16 Niobrara) / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Niobrara / Campbell, Converse

451-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2596.53-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Turner / Campbell, Converse

452-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Turner) / 29.30.31.32-41-70 / Turner / Campbell, Converse

461-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 1280.60-Acre D&S Unit / 36-35-70; 1-34-70 / Mowry / Converse

462-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Increased Density (Total 4 Mowry) / 36-35-70; 1-34-70 / Mowry / Converse

463-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Amend Setbacks in 377-17 and 1113-18 / 36-35-70 / Niobrara / Converse

464-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Statutory Pooling; Aspen 13W24-1NH / 13.24-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse

465-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Statutory Pooling; Aspen 13W24-4NH / 13.24-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse

466-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Amend Setbacks in 6883-19 and 6884-19; Amend 6883-19 as to 771-12 / 13.24-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse

469-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / 1281.83-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.28-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse

470-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / Increased Density (Total 4 Niobrara) / 21.28-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse

471-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / 1281.83-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.28-36-74 / Mowry / Converse

472-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / Increased Density (Total 4 Mowry) / 21.28-36-74 / Mowry / Converse

474-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.22.27.28-36-68 / Teapot / Converse

475-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Increased Density (Total 2 Teapot) / 21.22.27.28-36-68 / Teapot / Converse

476-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1171.88-Acre D&S Unit / 33-41-70; 4-40-70 / Niobrara / Converse

477-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 33-40-73; 4-39-73 / Sussex / Converse

492-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.32-35-74; 5-34-74 / Niobrara / Converse

493-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.32-35-74; 5-34-74 / Mowry / Converse

494-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 29.32-35-74; 5-34-74 / Frontier / Converse

495-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 30.31-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse

496-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 30.31-35-74 / Mowry / Converse

497-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 30.31-35-74 / Frontier / Converse

498-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 640-Acre D&S Unit / 25-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse

499-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 640-Acre D&S Unit / 25-35-74 / Mowry / Converse

500-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / 640-Acre D&S Unit / 25-35-74 / Frontier / Converse

522-2022 / Titan Exploration / Reduce Setbacks in 659-16, 660-16, 1033-16, 1034-16, 2188-18 and 3576-18 / 26.27.34.35-40-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

523-2022 / Titan Exploration / Reduce Setbacks in 2187-18, 2188-18, 3575-18 and 3576-18 / 26.27.34.35-40-74 / Muddy / Converse

524-2022 / Titan Exploration / Reduce Setbacks in 1033-16, 2187-18, 2188-18 and 3576-18 / 26.27.34.35-40-74 / Dakota / Converse

542-2022 / WRC Energy / Reduce Setbacks in 1864-17 and 992-19 / 2.11-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse

554-2022 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in 784-12, 1198-14, 2716-18, 2717-18 and 854-19 / 7.18-37-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Shannon, Sussex / Converse

555-2022 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in 373-93, 258-94, 577-08, 538-11, 396-12, 2309-17, 2310-17, 1287-19, 1288-19, 1289-19, 1290-19, 1383-19, 1908-19, 398-20 and 399-20 / 3.10-37-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Shannon, Sussex / Converse

556-2022 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in 374-92, 373-93, 526-07, 176-08, 577-08, 539-11, 2312-17, 2313-17, 1773-18, 1378-19, 1379-19 and 1923-19 / 27.34-38-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Shannon, Sussex / Converse

557-2022 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in 282-11, 965-16, 966-16, 2838-18, 2839-18, 3150-18, 3328-19, 3329-19 and 3462-19 / 1.12-38-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Shannon, Sussex / Converse

558-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Skunk Creek Fed 3772 0718 1FH; API 49-009-43803 [AMND] / 7.18-37-72 / Turner / Converse

559-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Skunk Creek Fed 3772 0718 3FH; API 49-009-48793 / 7.18-37-72 / Turner / Converse

560-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Duck Creek Fed 3773-3229 1NH; API 49-009-37722 [AMND] / 29.32-37-73 / Niobrara / Converse

561-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Cowboy Fed 3671-10-22-13 PH; API 49-009-31606 / 15.22-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 24th day of May 2022.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: June 1, 2022 5329