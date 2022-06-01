Wilma Watson

Larry G. Lemert Sr., 87, North Liberty, died at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Walkerton. He was born May 18, 1935. He married Joyce Blosser on Aug. 10, 1985; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Roxane (Jesse) Minix, North...
Gloritza DoRios Wise, 56, Larwill, formerly of Warsaw, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Majestic Care of Jefferson Pointe. Born Sep. 10, 1965, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Gloria Ramirez. After completing her high school education in Puerto Rico, Gloritza attended Purdue University for their...
Edward P. Mitchell, 76, Cassopolis, Mich., formerly of Goshen, died May 14, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 25, 1945. He married Linda Vore on April 12, 2003; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Tamara (Bill) Appenzeller, Milford; bonus daughter, Megan (Andrew) Dickson, Lynden, Wash.;...
Nancy L. (Bower) Parish, 86, Churubusco, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home. She was born March 2, 1936. She married Jerry Parish on Sep. 16, 1960; he survives. She is also survived by her three sons, David (Debbie), Gary and Jeff (Leeann) Parish; a sister’ eight grandchildren;...
Paul David Thompson, 80, Rochester, died at 12:30 a.m. May 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born Aug. 2, 1941. He married Ruby Sutton Towne in June 1965; she preceded him in death. He later married Jackie Ritchey; she preceded him in death. He married Carole Davis on May 16, 2015; she preceded him in death.
Jerome “Jerry” M. Rohyans, 82, Mishawaka, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1940. He married Judith Beckman on May 28, 1960. He is survived by their children, Laura Kay (Paul) Williamson, Mishawaka and Mike (Ann) Rohyans, Mishawaka; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra McDonald, Beaufort, S.C.; and brother, Phillip (Rosemary) Rohyans, Syracuse.
WARSAW – Edgewood Parents as Partners in Education has announced the winners of its annual 2022 Edgewood Alumni scholarship. This year’s recipients are Tiana C. Keen, daughter of Nicholas and Jessica Keene of Winona Lake, as well as Lukas A. Maier, son of Nathan and Amber Maier of Warsaw.
Harold Allen Troyer, 85, LaOtto, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 13, 1936. He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1954. He married Joan Conrad on May 11, 1956; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Barney) Dice; his...
Charles “Chuck” Ray Harter, 76, Columbia City, died Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 3, 1945. He married Lucy Workman on April 27, 1974; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Miranda (Jamie) Branning and Lorna (Adam) Overdeer; six grandchildren;...
Marjorie “Marge” M. Conn, 81, Winamac, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Woodbridge Health Campus, Logansport. She was born Oct. 13, 1940. She married Robert “Bunny” Conn on Oct. 22, 1960; he preceded her in death. She is survived her son, Brad (Judi) Conn, Winamac; two...
Kaleb W. Hazlett, 27, formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Greenwood. He was born Sep. 28, 1994. He is survived by his parents, Kim and Bruce Bowsher and Kevin and Laura Hazlett; four sisters, Amanda (fiancé Josh Runkle) Hazlett, Rochester, Lauriel Feece-Birchmeier, Rochester, Meghan Hazlett, Mesa, Ariz. and Katelyn (Tyler) Crohn, Wheat Ridge, Colo.; a brother, Steven Newton and companion Sabrina, Indianapolis; and grandparents, Albert and Karen Deckys.
Douglas E. Adams, 77, Wabash, died at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He was born June 21, 1944. He married Cherryl Christman on July 31, 1965; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his three sons, Anthony (Melinda) Adams, Wabash, Christopher (Angela) Adams,...
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Joseph Akinyemi and Century Therapeutic Inc., $1,402. Ranger Materials Corporation v. Christa Blair, $617.18. McArthur Counseling Center v. Arissa Caudill, $597.68. Maranda Harris, $814.91. Christopher Jagger, $596.19. Alicia Lucero, $615.81. Joshua Moody, $432.04. Cheryl...
Brittany T. Scutchfield, 34, Silver Lake, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in an automobile accident. Born Sep. 2, 1987, in Warsaw, Brittany was the daughter of Robert Hamilton Jr. and Julia (Ousley) Hamilton. She was united in marriage to Jeremy Scutchfield on Oct. 2, 2010. She worked for Zimmer Biomet...
NORTH WEBSTER — Co-owners Curtis and Angie Grady and several members of the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on one of the coolest places in North Webster Thursday, June 2. The group celebrated the grand opening of Dottie’s Soda Shop, a venue dishing up sweet treats and...
Comments / 0