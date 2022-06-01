ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, IN

Wilma Watson

By Stasia Hudak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilma Carroll Watson, 89, Columbia City, died at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at...

Larry Lemert Sr.

Larry G. Lemert Sr., 87, North Liberty, died at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Walkerton. He was born May 18, 1935. He married Joyce Blosser on Aug. 10, 1985; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Roxane (Jesse) Minix, North...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
Cindy Kendrick — PENDING

Cindy Kendrick, 66, Warsaw, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Vibra Hospital, Crown Point. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Gloritza Wise

Gloritza DoRios Wise, 56, Larwill, formerly of Warsaw, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Majestic Care of Jefferson Pointe. Born Sep. 10, 1965, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Gloria Ramirez. After completing her high school education in Puerto Rico, Gloritza attended Purdue University for their...
WARSAW, IN
Betty Croy — PENDING

Betty Croy, 86, died June 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
SYRACUSE, IN
Edward Mitchell

Edward P. Mitchell, 76, Cassopolis, Mich., formerly of Goshen, died May 14, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 25, 1945. He married Linda Vore on April 12, 2003; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Tamara (Bill) Appenzeller, Milford; bonus daughter, Megan (Andrew) Dickson, Lynden, Wash.;...
GOSHEN, IN
Nancy Parish

Nancy L. (Bower) Parish, 86, Churubusco, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home. She was born March 2, 1936. She married Jerry Parish on Sep. 16, 1960; he survives. She is also survived by her three sons, David (Debbie), Gary and Jeff (Leeann) Parish; a sister’ eight grandchildren;...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Paul Thompson

Paul David Thompson, 80, Rochester, died at 12:30 a.m. May 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born Aug. 2, 1941. He married Ruby Sutton Towne in June 1965; she preceded him in death. He later married Jackie Ritchey; she preceded him in death. He married Carole Davis on May 16, 2015; she preceded him in death.
ROCHESTER, IN
Donna Swick — PENDING

Donna Swick, 61, Warsaw, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Jerome ‘Jerry’ Rohyans

Jerome “Jerry” M. Rohyans, 82, Mishawaka, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1940. He married Judith Beckman on May 28, 1960. He is survived by their children, Laura Kay (Paul) Williamson, Mishawaka and Mike (Ann) Rohyans, Mishawaka; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra McDonald, Beaufort, S.C.; and brother, Phillip (Rosemary) Rohyans, Syracuse.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Keene, Maier Awarded Edgewood MS Scholarships

WARSAW – Edgewood Parents as Partners in Education has announced the winners of its annual 2022 Edgewood Alumni scholarship. This year’s recipients are Tiana C. Keen, daughter of Nicholas and Jessica Keene of Winona Lake, as well as Lukas A. Maier, son of Nathan and Amber Maier of Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Max Reavis Jr. — PENDING

Max Reavis Jr., 57, Milford, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
MILFORD, IN
Harold Troyer

Harold Allen Troyer, 85, LaOtto, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 13, 1936. He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1954. He married Joan Conrad on May 11, 1956; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Barney) Dice; his...
LAOTTO, IN
Charles Harter

Charles “Chuck” Ray Harter, 76, Columbia City, died Tuesday evening, May 31, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 3, 1945. He married Lucy Workman on April 27, 1974; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Miranda (Jamie) Branning and Lorna (Adam) Overdeer; six grandchildren;...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Marjorie Conn

Marjorie “Marge” M. Conn, 81, Winamac, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Woodbridge Health Campus, Logansport. She was born Oct. 13, 1940. She married Robert “Bunny” Conn on Oct. 22, 1960; he preceded her in death. She is survived her son, Brad (Judi) Conn, Winamac; two...
WINAMAC, IN
Kaleb Hazlett

Kaleb W. Hazlett, 27, formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Greenwood. He was born Sep. 28, 1994. He is survived by his parents, Kim and Bruce Bowsher and Kevin and Laura Hazlett; four sisters, Amanda (fiancé Josh Runkle) Hazlett, Rochester, Lauriel Feece-Birchmeier, Rochester, Meghan Hazlett, Mesa, Ariz. and Katelyn (Tyler) Crohn, Wheat Ridge, Colo.; a brother, Steven Newton and companion Sabrina, Indianapolis; and grandparents, Albert and Karen Deckys.
ROCHESTER, IN
Patricia Infante

Patricia A. Infante, 64, Warsaw, died at 4:50 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at her residence. King Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
Douglas Adams

Douglas E. Adams, 77, Wabash, died at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He was born June 21, 1944. He married Cherryl Christman on July 31, 1965; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his three sons, Anthony (Melinda) Adams, Wabash, Christopher (Angela) Adams,...
WABASH, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Joseph Akinyemi and Century Therapeutic Inc., $1,402. Ranger Materials Corporation v. Christa Blair, $617.18. McArthur Counseling Center v. Arissa Caudill, $597.68. Maranda Harris, $814.91. Christopher Jagger, $596.19. Alicia Lucero, $615.81. Joshua Moody, $432.04. Cheryl...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Brittany Scutchfield

Brittany T. Scutchfield, 34, Silver Lake, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in an automobile accident. Born Sep. 2, 1987, in Warsaw, Brittany was the daughter of Robert Hamilton Jr. and Julia (Ousley) Hamilton. She was united in marriage to Jeremy Scutchfield on Oct. 2, 2010. She worked for Zimmer Biomet...
WARSAW, IN
Cool Relief Comes To North Webster

NORTH WEBSTER — Co-owners Curtis and Angie Grady and several members of the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on one of the coolest places in North Webster Thursday, June 2. The group celebrated the grand opening of Dottie’s Soda Shop, a venue dishing up sweet treats and...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN

