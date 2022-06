TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire crews responded to an overnight fire at a Terre Haute business overnight. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said the call came in at 3:30 a.m. that a structure at 2201 8th Ave. had caught fire. The building has a sign reading Hair With Flair Salon, social media posts indicate that the company may have been closed for some time.

