Paul Pogba signs Amazon deal and Man Utd star will give fans rare glimpse into his life in The Pogmentary docuseries

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
WORLD Cup winner Paul Pogba signed an exclusive documentary deal with Amazon in 2021 - and the release date has finally been revealed.

Manchester United fans will be treated to a behind the scenes look at their former midfield magician when 'The Pogmentary' drops on Friday, June 17.

Paul Pogba will be the subject of an Amazon docuseries Credit: Amazon

Viewers will be treated to never before seen Pogba content, featuring footage from his childhood, as well as a deep dive into his passions and accomplishments.

The series will also feature intimate conversations with his family, friends and team-mates, as the audience learns more about the French superstar.

Produced by Black Dynamite, 'The Pogmentary' will allow fans to get closer than ever before to their favourite footballer.

Speaking about what viewers can expect, Amazon's delighted Head of European Originals Georgia Brown said: "Paul Pogba is one of the most prominent talents of his time, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with him with an overall deal and his series The Pogmentary.

"We all know Paul for what he can do on a football pitch, but his influence reaches much further, and he is without doubt an icon for an entire generation.

"Through the unprecedented access afforded to us, Prime Video will show the man behind the fame, delving into his life off the pitch and letting him tell his story in his own words."

Thomas Dubois, Prime Video's Head of French Amazon Originals added: "Paul Pogba has such an inspiring story of how, with hard work, passion, and the support of a loving family, any goal can be within reach.

"This is exactly the kind of story we want to tell on Prime Video; and exactly the type of ambitious, once-in-a-generation talented people we want to highlight in our docuseries.

Manchester United have officially announced the departure of Paul Pogba Credit: PA

"This unique, behind-the-scenes look at Paul Pogba’s life will captivate Prime members in France and around the world."

Amazon have high pedigree in the world of sports documentaries, having already produced their highly successful All or Nothing series - featuring both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

They have also produced originals centred around the likes of Steven Gerrard and Andy Murray.

Andy Murray was the subject of an inspiring Amazon documentary in 2019 Credit: Getty

