Tennis

‘I mean, cut the guy some slack!’ – John McEnroe slams French Open crowd for jeering Novak Djokovic in Rafa Nadal clash

By Emillia Hawkins
 2 days ago
JOHN MCENROE came to the defence of Novak Djokovic on Tuesday after the Serb received a hostile reception from the French Open crowd.

Djokovic, 35, was greeted by boos and jeers when he entered Court Philippe-Chatrier prior to his highly anticipated quarter-final match against Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic was greeted by boos as he entered the court Credit: The Mega Agency
McEnroe urged fans to stop booing Djokovic Credit: Getty

It's the second time he has been booed in this year's French Open - he received the same treatment during his fourth round clash with Diego Schwartzman.

But on this occasion McEnroe was quick to come to his defence.

After speculating whether or not the jeers were actually chants when appearing on Eurosport, he said: "Unfortunately this was booing."

The seven-time Grand Slam winner added: "I think it blows basically is what I think.

"I mean it’s crazy, come on. This guy is a credit to our sport, he comes out on the court, this is one of the greatest matches.

"They may never see - they will probably never see this match again on this court. Come on."

McEnroe, 63, then went on to condemn the fans for their actions, adding: "No other player has had to deal with more adversity [than Djokovic].

"It is unfair, I’ve got to say that. This guy has turned lemons into lemonade more often than any player in the history of tennis, and if you don’t think it bothers him, you’re nuts!

"He is so mentally tough that he can deal with this and somehow channel that anger and frustration over what he feels is a lack of respect - and I feel it is too."

Nadal went on to defeat last year's French Open champion in a four-set thriller to progress to the semi-finals.

The match started at 8:45pm local time and lasted 4hrs 12mins.

Both players argued that the tie should have been played earlier in the day, with Djokovic stating: "I think they are starting too late.

“But TV decides, that's the world we live in."

Nadal echoed his claims and said: "I don’t like night sessions on clay. I am very clear with that.

"I don’t like to play on clay during the night, because humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and can be very heavy conditions especially when it’s cold.

"I think that makes a big difference who plays tennis on clay during the night and during the day."

Related
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff joins Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova with insane French Open feat

18-year-old Coco Gauff has stunned the tennis world, advancing to the French Open final after her defeat of Martina Trevisan in straight sets on Thursday. With the win, Gauff not only announced her presence to the WTA as a legitimate contender, but she also joined the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in select history by reaching the final at Roland Garros, per ESPN.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
John Mcenroe
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal delivers further retirement warning after beating Novak Djokovic at French Open

Rafael Nadal described his win over Novak Djokovic at the French Open as ’emotional’ but warned he still fears this year will be his last at the tournament. Nadal, who is chasing a 14th title at Roland Garros, faced Djokovic for the 59th time on Tuesday and managed to dominate the key moments before claiming a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 win in just over four hours.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennis World Usa

Goran Ivanisevic: "Novak Djokovic's 2022? He should never have gone..."

On the eve, no one could have ever imagined such a troubled season for the number one in the world, between problems not related to tennis, not perfect physical conditions and a long ascent in tournaments on clay. Novak Djokovic, despite the many difficulties starting from the impossibility of playing the Australian Open and the US competitions (due to the absence of the anti-Covid vaccination), maintained the primacy of the world ranking and the status for almost all the first five months of the year.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 French Open TV, live stream schedule

The French Open airs live on NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and Tennis Channel through championships points at Roland Garros in Paris. NBC and Peacock air live coverage of women’s and men’s singles semifinals and finals starting Thursday with 18-year-old American Coco Gauff taking on Italian Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday’s final.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

French Open lookahead: Nadal-Zverev, Cilic-Ruud semifinals

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Rafael Nadal will face No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in one French Open men’s semifinal. No. 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the second semifinal in Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday. It is Nadal’s 36th birthday. There is rain in the forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof. Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot. The Spaniard known as the King of Clay is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall — both of those numbers would add to records he already holds — and has said repeatedly that he does not know if each match will be his last at the tournament he has dominated for so long. None of the other three players remaining the men’s bracket has participated in a final in Paris. And only Zverev has even been to the semifinals at the clay-court major, losing at that stage a year ago. The 25-year-old German was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Cilic, a 33-year-old from Croatia, won the 2014 U.S. Open and is now one of five active players to get to the final four at least once at each Grand Slam tournament. Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who hadn’t been past the fourth round at a Slam until now. The men’s final is Sunday.
TENNIS
AFP

Bigger issues than tennis on Gauff's mind in Paris

They were just four words written in haste on a TV camera, but Coco Gauff has already left a lasting impression on the French Open regardless of whether or not she wins a maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday. On Saturday, she faces world number one Iga Swiatek for the French Open title where she will be the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.
NFL
