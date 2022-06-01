ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Get rid of Salah right now, his form has stunk for six months': Angry Liverpool fans tell the club to SELL their star man amid reports he is ready to move to a Premier League rival due to their contract stand-off

By Lee Davey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Frustrated Liverpool fans took aim at Mohamed Salah after it was reported that the forward would prefer to sign for a Premier League rival if he doesn't agree a new deal at Anfield.

Salah is out of contract in June 2023 and so far talks over an extension have not been able to unite both parties.

Whilst Salah has made it clear that he is fully focused on Liverpool next season, his future beyond that is unclear, with the Athletic claiming that the Egyptian would prefer to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fMNY_0fxAjzl900
Mo Salah could move to another Premier League club if he leaves Anfield next summer

The news has not gone down well in Merseyside with fans flocking to social media to vent their anger and frustration.

A social media user wrote: 'Let him go'

Another user said: 'Get rid of Salah right now, his form has stunk for the last 6 months so let him go he's creating a bit of a bad vibes imo #salah #LFC will always be a legend #LFC'

A third said: 'Get rid this summer.'

Salah is unlikely to leave this summer or in the January transfer window despite there having been no face to face talks between Liverpool and representatives of the player since December.

The 29-year-old has scored 156 goals in 254 games since arriving at Anfield from Roma for £43.7 million in 2017.

Liverpool fans react to the Salah news with some telling the club to let him go this summer

He has gone on to become an iconic figure at Anfield, scoring in the 2019 Champions League final success over Tottenham.

This season Salah has scored 31 times in all competition as Liverpool secured Carabao Cup and FA Cup success.

Liverpool have been linked with in-form Rennes forward Martin Terrier and Tottenham's Son Heung-min as they prepare for the exit of Sadio Mane.

But losing Salah and Mane in quick succession would be a body blow to Jurgen Klopp's side who will look for an all-out assault on next season's Premier League title after so narrowly missing out this time to Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rraoi_0fxAjzl900
Salah watched on as Real Madrid pipped the Reds to the Champions League trophy in Paris

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

