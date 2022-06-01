Robert Whittaker talks up 'very real possibility' of trilogy against Israel Adesanya, with Aussie star backing himself to 'dismantle' Marvin Vettori in September

Robert Whittaker believes a trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya is a 'real possibility' if he puts Marvin Vettori away.

The Australian is set to face Vettori in Paris this September and both men have been beaten twice by the middleweight champion.

Whittaker came much closer in his second attempt against 'Stylebender' earlier this year and is convinced that a decisive performance puts him back in the frame.

Israel Adesanya (left) defeated Robert Whittaker in February but they are likely to meet again

He told Fox Sports Australia: 'I definitely think a trilogy is possible primarily because of the Holloway-Volkanovski trilogy fight going ahead.

'Especially considering how close my fight was with Izzy last time, I definitely think that is a very real possibility.'

Whittaker was due to face Vettori at UFC 275 before injury ruled him out of the contest that has now been pencilled in for the UFC's first trip to France.

'Sorry to say guys due to an injury I took early in the camp I'm not going to be able to compete in June,' he wrote.

Whittaker, pictured during a win over Jared Cannonier, believes he will see off Marvin Vettori

'I did everything I could to get it right but it's not healing in time. All this means is that I'll be back in the octagon a couple of months later and I'll be better than ever.'

He believes when the octagon door swings shut, he will prove to be levels above his fellow middleweight contender.

'I think I’m going to be too much for him honestly. I feel a lot better than he is across the board. Granted, he’s very tough, but I’ve fought tough people before and dismantled them.

'The best Rob Whittaker beats anybody. I’m going to just hit him a lot and just hurt him. He won’t be able to keep the tempo up. He’s not going to be able to handle it.'

Adesanya is looking to notch up a fifth title defence when he meets Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2.