ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Robert Whittaker talks up 'very real possibility' of trilogy against Israel Adesanya, with Aussie star backing himself to 'dismantle' Marvin Vettori in September

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Robert Whittaker believes a trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya is a 'real possibility' if he puts Marvin Vettori away.

The Australian is set to face Vettori in Paris this September and both men have been beaten twice by the middleweight champion.

Whittaker came much closer in his second attempt against 'Stylebender' earlier this year and is convinced that a decisive performance puts him back in the frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n93al_0fxAjtSn00
Israel Adesanya (left) defeated Robert Whittaker in February but they are likely to meet again

He told Fox Sports Australia: 'I definitely think a trilogy is possible primarily because of the Holloway-Volkanovski trilogy fight going ahead.

'Especially considering how close my fight was with Izzy last time, I definitely think that is a very real possibility.'

Whittaker was due to face Vettori at UFC 275 before injury ruled him out of the contest that has now been pencilled in for the UFC's first trip to France.

'Sorry to say guys due to an injury I took early in the camp I'm not going to be able to compete in June,' he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180Bvm_0fxAjtSn00
Whittaker, pictured during a win over Jared Cannonier, believes he will see off Marvin Vettori

'I did everything I could to get it right but it's not healing in time. All this means is that I'll be back in the octagon a couple of months later and I'll be better than ever.'

He believes when the octagon door swings shut, he will prove to be levels above his fellow middleweight contender.

'I think I’m going to be too much for him honestly. I feel a lot better than he is across the board. Granted, he’s very tough, but I’ve fought tough people before and dismantled them.

'The best Rob Whittaker beats anybody. I’m going to just hit him a lot and just hurt him. He won’t be able to keep the tempo up. He’s not going to be able to handle it.'

Adesanya is looking to notch up a fifth title defence when he meets Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PiZFK_0fxAjtSn00
Vettori defeated Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41 and is next up for the Australian 

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Jake Shields Provides Update On Nate Diaz’s Real Status: ‘UFC Just Don’t Want to Let Him Out of His Contract’

Jake Shields said Nate Diaz has always eyed a top-10 contender. The 43-year-old reckoned the UFC doesn’t want to let go of Diaz despite not handing him a fight. A few days from now, it will be exactly one year since Nate Diaz last fought inside the octagon. The 37-year-old has been vocal about his desire to fight one of the biggest draws in the UFC but for some reason, he is yet to be booked for a scrap.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Jared Cannonier
Boxing Scene

Leo Santa Cruz-Leigh Wood Title Fight Remains On Hold, Pending WBA Purse Split Resolution

The title consolidation fight between Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood will head to a purse bid at some point. When that day arrives is up to the World Boxing Association (WBA), who has spent the past several weeks reviewing an appeal from Wood’s team regarding the final purse split for their forthcoming featherweight title fight. The matter was expected to be resolved sometime in the second and third week of May, though that deadline has obviously passed as the matter now creeps into the first week of June.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev describes his ankle injury as 'very serious' after he was forced to withdraw from semi-final against Rafael Nadal following sickening scenes at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is 'very serious'. The world number three's participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set. Zverev left the court...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Trilogy#Combat#Aussie#Australian#Fox Sports Australia
MMA Fighting

French featherweight Zarah Fairn meets newcomer Ailin Perez at UFC Paris

French featherweight Zarah Fairn will get to compete in her home country for the first time in her MMA career when she faces Ailin Perez at UFC Paris on Sept. 3, multiple sources close to the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting. Fairn (6-4) makes her first walk to...
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Kambosos vs. Haney – intense staredown during final press conference

By Chris Williams: Lightweight champions George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney had an intense staredown during their face-off at the final press conference on Thursday ahead of their undisputed fight this Sunday night at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Some boxing fans on social media saw fear in the...
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

George Kambosos still carries the mindset of challenger into his four-belt unification with Devin Haney

The comments were as salty as they were honest. Seated across from one another in the center of an empty pitch inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, the same surface where the two will compete Saturday (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET) for the undisputed lightweight championship, George Kambosos Jr.'s attempt at reliving his inspirational backstory was interrupted by fellow unbeaten Devin Haney.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Warrington boss Daryl Powell defends Ben Currie and Mike Cooper after they entered the main stand to remonstrate with fans who booed them following humiliating 40-4 home defeat to Leeds

Warrington coach Daryl Powell defended his players after ugly scenes followed their humiliating 40-4 home defeat by Leeds. The Wolves were booed off the pitch at the end of their eight-try rout and England forwards Ben Currie and Mike Cooper were seen entering the main stand to remonstrate with disgruntled fans.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

LAWRENCE BOOTH: Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell's nous and character shines through on day two... New Zealand's no-nonsense pair stood up when it mattered most to put the Kiwis on top against England at Lord's

When England's brains trust gathered before this Test to discuss New Zealand's batting line-up, it's fair to say Kane Williamson, Devon Conway and Tom Latham figured prominently. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell? Not so much. It's not intended as a slight to suggest that neither player would be a Test...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: England's bowling attack looked one-dimensional when the ball got older against New Zealand... they must find extra pace or a high-quality spin option to challenge the world's best Test sides

The first two days of this Lord's Test have shown this new England set-up two major areas they need to work on. The first was obvious on the first evening: when the ball does a bit, their batting line-up is found wanting. From 92 for two, they soon found themselves 100 for seven against excellent New Zealand bowling, and lost the chance to dictate terms on Friday morning.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

American rehab guru says Latrell Mitchell was wondering 'Am I still an athlete?' as he worked on his hamstrings - and believes the Rabbitohs fullback is so talented he could make it in the NFL

The American rehab guru who recently worked on Latrell Mitchell's troublesome hamstrings firmly believes the Rabbitohs fullback could play in the NFL. Bill Knowles, who has worked with the likes of Tiger Woods, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and decorated English rugby five-eighth Jonny Wilkinson, stressed to Mitchell it was all about 'pulling the athlete out of his injury'.
NFL
Daily Mail

'Some had machetes, knives, bars and bats... I've never been so scared': UFC star Paddy Pimblett compares lawless scenes outside stadium after Champions League final to movie 'The Purge' as he opens up on his experience of terrifying ordeal

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has compared the terrifying scenes outside of the Champions League final in Paris similar to the film 'The Purge'. The 2013 American film is based on an annual event where all crime is legal and emergency services are temporarily suspended for one night. Pimblett, known as...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Former champions Roger Federer and Serena Williams not included on entry lists for Wimbledon... but both players could still appear at SW19 this year as wild-card entries

Roger Federer and Serena Williams have not been included in the entry lists for this month's Wimbledon. Organisers have published the lists ahead of the year's third Grand Slam, which begins on June 27, and neither eight-time men's champion Federer or seven-time women's winner Williams feature. But both players could...
TENNIS
Boxing Scene

Frampton Would Not Be Surprised if Donaire Shocks Inoue in Rematch

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton believes a “shock” could be in store for the rematch between Nonito Donaire and Naoya Inoue. Frampton defeated Donaire in 2018 and says it is remarkable that the Filipino Flash remains at the top of the sport, on his 40th year. The...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach explains why Charles Oliveira is a harder matchup than Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski has hinted at a move to lightweight and his coach Eugene Bareman has broken down how he’d do against top lightweights. Volkanovski is set to defend his featherweight title at UFC 276 as he will face Max Holloway for the third time in an intriguing matchup. Should he win, he has said he would like to try and become a champ-champ. If he does get the chance, he will likely face the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, if that fight actually happens. For Eugene Bareman, he thinks the Brazilian is the tougher matchup of the two.
UFC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy