Public Safety

Teenager, 18, 'plotted Islamist terror attack against serving police officers and military personnel after carrying out surveillance at Army barracks', court hears

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A teenager has appeared in court accused of planning to carry out an Islamist terror attack against serving police officers or military personnel.

Matthew King, 18, allegedly surveyed police stations, railway stations, a magistrates' court and a British Army barracks while he was plotting an attack.

King, from Essex, was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command on May 18.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today, but refused to stand, charged with preparing an act of terrorism between December 22, 2021 and May 17, 2022.

Matthew King, 18, from Essex, is accused of preparing a terrorist attack related to his extremist Islamist beliefs but refused to stand at the dock at Westminster Magistrates Court today
Stratford Magistrates' Court (pictured) was one of the building that King allegedly surveyed while planning an attack

Prosecutors allege the plot was related to extreme Islamist beliefs and that King carried out surveillance at railway stations, police stations, Stratford Magistrates' Court in east London and an Army barracks in East Ham, also east London.

Prosecutor Gillian Curl said that although no 'specific act of terrorism' had been identified: 'He was preparing for an act against either serving on-duty police officers or military personnel.'

King refused to stand in the dock as Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on June 10.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the same investigation on May 20 and remains in custody.

The Met said that there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.

