Former Mason City restaurant manager accused of stealing money to plead guilty

A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly smacking his 10 year old son. The child and his mother came to police on Tuesday and reported that the father had become upset with the child and struck him in the face multiple times a couple days prior. Police noted there was bruising on the child’s face. DHS was notified but law enforcement had not been notified prior to the mother and son’s visit to police. In an interview with the father yesterday, he admitted to becoming upset with his son and slapping him harder than he should have. The father was charged with Child Endangerment and taken to the Bremer County Jail. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the names of those involved have not been released.

SUMNER, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO