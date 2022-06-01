Ukraine seal emotional and deserved 3-1 World Cup play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park in their first match since Russian invasion... with only Wales standing between them and Qatar now

As sporting images go we will wait a while to beat the sight of the Ukraine team, kitted out in their vivid yellow and blue, lost in the embrace of their supporters away in one small corner of Hampden Park following the scoring of their second goal on this remarkable evening.

It was hard to believe these players were here in Scotland at all. That they were about to win this game after playing no football together since December was another thing entirely.

But when the emotion and wider context of this game was stripped away, one simple football fact shone brightly. Ukraine will face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday with a shot at becoming the most popular World Cup finalists of all time because they were the better team by an extraordinary distance.

Ukraine are through to the World Cup play-off final after a 3-1 win over Scotland

The war-ravaged nation have started a fairytale journey towards Qatar and were the better side from the first minute in Glasgow

Artem Dovbyk put the cherry on the cake with a third goal as Ukraine set up a clash with Wales

Ukraine players clap their raucous support at full time with the team one game from Qatar

Scotland were off the pace, wasteful and seemed to freeze under the pressure of the occasion

It was quite the showpiece before kick-off, with Ukraine players arriving on the Hampden Park pitch draped in their country's flag

SCOTLAND (3-4-1-2): Gordon 8; McTominay 5, Hanley 5, Cooper 5 (Hendry 67min, 6); Hickey 6, Gilmour 5.5 (S Armstrong 67, 6), McGregor 6, Robertson 6.5; McGinn 5; Adams 5, Dykes 5 (Christie 46, 6).

Scorer: McGregor 79.

Booked: Dykes, McGinn.

Manager: Steve Clarke 5.

UKRAINE (4-1-4-1): Bushchan 6; Karavaev 6.5, Zabarnyi 6.5, Matviyenko 7, Mykolenko 7; Stepanenko 7 (Sydorchuk 90+3); Yarmolenko 8 (Zubkov 77), Malinovskyi 7 (Shaparenko 71, 6), Zinchenko 7.5, Tsygankov 7 (Mudryk 71, 6); Yaremchuk 8.5 (Dovbyk 77, 6).

Scorers: Yarmolenko 33, Yaremchuk 49, Dovbyk 90+5.

Booked: Yaremchuk, Malinovskyi, Shaparenko.

Manager: Oleksandr Petrakov 8.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Hol) 8.

This was a game lent late drama as the visiting team understandably tired and Scotland found impetus through a goal from Callum McGregor.

But for the majority of this game, Ukraine were superior to Scotland by a margin nobody could really have expected. They controlled the possession and territory to such a degree that Steve Clarke's team didn't threaten their goal until an hour had been played. By that time Ukraine were two goals up.

Scotland were, for the large part, absolutely dreadful. If this was a big night for Ukraine then it was for Scots too and they froze. When the Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk broke away to score simply with the very last kick of the night, he restored a winning margin that reflected the difference between the teams at the end of a game that reminded us just what sporting combat can do.

For the Ukrainian players, this was an occasion that enabled them to forget, just for a while, the realities of their nation's changed circumstances. After weeks locked away in their training camp in Slovenia – safe from war but physically and emotionally detached from the world to which they were previously accustomed - they played with freedom.

Scotland, on the other hand, seemed diminished. The tag of favourites clearly did not suit them and it will be a while before players like the normally infallible John McGinn can forget the horror of such failure. McGinn was not the worst here but he did somehow miss an open goal from six yards.

Hampden had extended due friendship to the several thousand Ukraine supporters inside this great amphitheatre at the start of the game. There were Ukrainian flags carried by some home fans.

Andriy Yarmolenko was sensational and made up for an early miss by lobbing in the opener

The former West Ham star was central to everything Ukraine offered in attack and Scotland could not live with him

Roman Yaremchuk got on the end of a brilliant Yarmolenko cross to steer in the second goal

But when the football started, the Scots were on the back foot and, for the large part, it was where they remained. Clarke's team played aimlessly direct football while Ukraine manoeuvred themselves in to good positions by way of intelligent passing and numerical overloads.

Craig Gordon, the 39-year-old Scotland goalkeeper, was soon busy, touching a first time half volley from Viktor Tsygankov over the bar after the Ukraine player had run freely on to a Oleksandr Karavaev cross from the right.

The Hearts goalkeeper would have expected to make that one. The ball was struck well but was rising and required just a faint touch. In the 17th minute, though, Gordon produced something special to deny West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko from point blank range.

Played onside by a dozing defender in blue as the ball arrived, Yarmolenko turned and shot low to Gordon's right but the goalkeeper got a hand to the ball to stall its momentum and was then able to stand, turn and drop on it as opponents closed in.

The Benfica forward wheels away after putting Ukraine in the driving seat at Hampden Park

Yaremchuk is swamped by his team-mates as Ukraine fans go wild in the stands behind them

Ukraine were backed by 3,000 travelling fans and they made their voices heard throughout

The pattern of the game was set already and it shone bright yellow. In the 32nd minute the first goal arrived.

A long ball from the centre half position found Yarmolenko angling a run from the right and when he applied a stunning first touch to the dropping ball he was able to lift it over Gordon and in to the goal.

Gordon had possibly dashed a little too far off his line but it was hard to be critical. He had pretty much kept his team in the game up until that point.

Scotland, booed off at half-time, simply had to improve but they could not. And when another cross from Karavaev on the right found Roman Yaremchuk dropping off his marker at the far post, his climb above Scott McTominay and Aaron Hickey was high enough to facilitate a header directed down and back across Gordon and in to the far corner.

John McGinn was guilty of a horrendous miss as he somehow nodded his header wide

Moments later Callum McGregor rifled the ball at Ukraine keeper Buschchan - and it bounced over the line after he flapped at the shot

With Scotland pushing everyone forwards, Ukraine were allowed to counter and Dovbyk was given the simple task of slotting in their third goal

Scotland looked lost and they were. Briefly home voices raised in anticipation when McGregor charged down a clearance from Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan. But the ball bounced wide and when Bushchan fumbled a McTominay cross on to McGinn's head soon after, he somehow directed the chance past the post.

Ukraine did tire. They were always likely to. Bushchan was becoming increasingly erratic and this combination offered Scotland late hope. A poor punch and then a fumble allowed McGregor's bouncing shot to scrape over the line with 12 minutes left and briefly a comeback was on the cards. Finally Hampden found its spirit.

But this was a game decided by quality, not noise. Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko was magnificent in central midfield. The two goal scorers were the epitome of menacing elegance.

Buoyed by this incredible night, Ukraine will travel to Wales for Sunday's final eliminator with more than just hope carrying them forwards towards Qatar.

Man City star Oleksandr Zinchenko - who was fantastic on the night - celebrates at full time

Ukraine will play Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, with the country on a high after a superb display

FULL TIME: SCOTLAND 1-3 UKRAINE

Well, wow. It's all over and Scotland will have to wait until 2026 for their next shot at the World Cup.

For Ukraine, what a night. The players are clapping their joyous fans after getting the job done but they've got one more task to do on Sunday night.

From start to finish Ukraine were focused and clinical. The better side throughout and the one who took their chances. Scotland were wasteful and lacking the cutting edge.

Yarmolenko and Yaremchuck - who both netted - were outstanding. McGinn missed an unbelievable chance to pull one back before McGregor gave them a lifeline, but they left it all too late. Dovbyk was presented with an easy to make it three and send Ukraine through to another clash against a British side.

Wales stand in their way of the Qatar finals.

HALF TIME: SCOTLAND 0-1 UKRAINE

An enthralling first half comes to an end. We could easily have more goals but Yarmolenko's lobbed opener is enough for a deserved first half lead.

The former West Ham man had a golden chance to open the scoring moments earlier when he was denied by Gordon at close range but made no mistake when a lofted through ball landed at his feet.

Scotland have been dangerous on the counter but lacking the final ball. Andy Robertson has lead his side's efforts but Dykes and Adams haven't been able to get into the game. McGinn and McGregor have both had sighters but no clear-cut chances as of yet.

Plenty for Steve Clarke to chew over at the break.

19:42

Time for the anthems

Fans are waving a mixture of Scotland and Ukraine flags and this place is rocking.

We start first with the Ukraine anthem. Every member of the visiting side belts it out as Ukraine fans hold their flag aloft. Scotland fans are showing support too by holding up banners and signs saying 'together stronger'.

What a moment this is for sport.

Scotland fans are in full chorus for their own anthem. This is a huge game for them too - the noise is almost deafening.

Both teams shake hands and we're almost ready to roll.

19:28

20 minutes to go

The atmosphere is electric inside Hampden - with 3,000 Ukraine fans present.

Scotland fans have been invited to sing along with the Ukraine national anthem when it is sung before kick off. The lyrics have been printed on the back of the Ukrainian flags placed on each seat in the stadium. Nice touch that.

But I doubt any of them will be needed with the away end set to provide a raucous noise when they get their moment to make their noises heard.

19:13

Is this a home game?

We might be in Glasgow tonight but you'd be hard pressed to find a picture of a Scotland fan. The focus is very much on Ukraine - at least from the perspective of photographers and it looks like something of a takeover from the visiting fans.

Scotland fans, meanwhile, are holding up banners reading 'we stand with Ukraine' and adopting their colours as they walk to the stadium, so it's an unusual sight for a football game but a real showing of togetherness.

Kick off is now 30 minutes away.

A game bigger than football

Ukraine fans have started arriving at Hampden Park and the scenes of togetherness are heart warming to see.

You talk about a game that can bring people together and unite. For a country that has experienced such hardship of late, this match is a shot in the arm - regardless of whether they get through. Their first competitive fixture since the Russian invasion should be a huge moment for all of Ukraine.

Their players have a job to do in Glasgow but it should be a special moment for these Ukraine supporters to savour nonetheless.

17:07

So, should Scotland just roll over?

Of course the main narrative of tonight will centre around Ukraine and the prospect of a remarkable journey to the World Cup in the face of desperate struggles in their country, but let's not forget Scotland are here to pull off a big achievement too.

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness, however, incredibly said he wanted Ukraine to beat his beloved Scotland and admitted he would find it difficult to play against them tonight.

He said it was more important to send a message to Russia if Ukraine could grab headlines and make a splash at the World Cup.

Scotland fans - do you in any way agree with Souness' sentiment?

Steve Clarke's side face Ukraine on Wednesday night at Hampden Park after the fixture was postponed from March following the Russian invasion, with the winner facing Wales on Sunday.

16:51

16:38

INTERVIEW: Ex-USSR and Ipswich star Sergei Baltacha on the conflict in his homeland

Craig Hope: It is only in recent weeks that Sergei Baltacha has stopped sleeping on his living-room sofa with 24-hour news rolling on the television.

The 64-year-old may have been at home in Surrey in body, but his heart and mind were — and remain — in his native Ukraine, where his hometown of Mariupol has been destroyed by invading Russian forces and his older brother, Georgi, has patrolled the streets of Kyiv armed with a Kalashnikov.

Baltacha was the first USSR international to play in England when he joined Ipswich Town from Dynamo Kyiv in 1988 and later appeared for St Johnstone.

Sergei Baltacha was the first USSR international to play in England when he joined Ipswich Town from Dynamo Kyiv in 1988 and has shared his thought's on the situation in Ukraine.

16:30

Ukraine are unbeaten going back to the Euros

It's a chaotic situation for all of Ukraine but their players can take some confidence tonight from the fact they're on an unbeaten run stretching back to last summer's European Championship.

They exited to England at the quarter-final stage at Euro 2020, losing 4-0 in Rome, having paid a visit to Hampden in the round of 16 when they beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time.

They went seven matches undefeated (two wins, five draws) between then and the end of 2021, a mix of friendlies and their final tranche of World Cup qualifiers.

The most notable result was a 1-1 draw against the reigning world champions France in Kyiv as they just about did enough to edge out Finland and finish second in Group D, making it into the play-off.

But, of course, this year has been very different and the only warm-up games they've been able to play have been on the Global Tour for Peace, a round of exhibition fixtures played last month.

They beat German club Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1, Italians Empoli 3-1 and then drew 1-1 with Croatian club Rijeka.

A further friendly against DR Congo on May 26, to be played near their training base in Slovenia, was cancelled.

And now they're into the thick of international action, with tonight's game, a potential meeting with Wales on Sunday and three more Nations League games to come this month.

Scotland will be without Nathan Patterson tonight

Nathan Patterson is out of Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old right-back, who has struggled for game time at Everton since moving from Rangers in January and had ankle surgery at the beginning of April, was given a couple of days training to prove his fitness ahead of the Hampden Park clash where the winners will face Wales in the play-off final in Cardiff.

Asked if everyone in his squad was OK, boss Steve Clarke said: "Everyone except Nathan. Nathan has run out of time a little bit for the first game.

"So Nathan won't be involved in the first game but everyone else is good to go."

16:05

Are Scotland the 'bad guys' tonight?

Stephen McGowan: The media accreditation list for a Scotland international rarely features news correspondents from CNN, Reuters, Al Jazeera, Sports Illustrated, the Washington Post, Bild, L’Equipe and the New York Times.

The convergence of world news outlets on Glasgow for a World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine tonight reflects the significance of an event which now transcends a game of football.

The tragedy of events in Ukraine can’t be placed at the door of Scotland’s national football team. The order to roll tanks over the Russian border came from the Kremlin rather than Hampden. The destruction of Mariupol and Kharkiv is a consequence of despotic behaviour from Vladimir Putin rather than any malevolent deeds by Steve Clarke and his players.

The convergence of world news outlets on Glasgow for a World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine tonight reflects the significance of an event which now transcends a game of football.

15:52

Tonight's other international action

The international football that begins tonight will be pretty much constant for the next couple of weeks as we launch into the third edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Wales make an early start of it tonight when they take on Poland in Wroclaw (5pm kick-off), with the match brought forward given the big play-off game this Sunday.

Also tonight, at Wembley, we have the Finalissima between the champions of Europe, Italy, and the champions of South America, Argentina.

It will be a sell-out 90,000-strong crowd and could be quite the spectacle. But of course, we want your full attention here!

15:43

Ukraine's 1,000-mile dash to safety and how they've prepared for this game

Daniel Matthews: The white rented coach left Kyiv at around 8am. It offered no hint as to who was on board, nor any indication of the destination. The truth is, at the time not even Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov or his staff could be sure how far they would get or where they would end up.

The only certainty was that Slovenia, and some semblance of normality, was the first scheduled stop as members of the Ukraine football team left behind a scorched country in search of a place at this year’s World Cup.

Following February’s invasion by Russia, Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA’s Slovenian president, suggested Ukraine use his country’s football centre as their base in the build-up to Wednesday's play-off with Scotland.

15:37

Gordon: We'll be fully focused on football

Craig Gordon insists Scotland will remain focused on football while the glare of the world is on their game against war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Russia's invasion in February - which caused the original World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park to be pushed back from March - has elicited widespread sympathy for Ukraine.

While extra attention will be on the national stadium in Glasgow, where the two sides meet for a place in Sunday's play-off final against Wales in Cardiff, Gordon is certain Scotland will concentrate on the football and the chance to take another step towards Qatar.

The 39-year-old Hearts keeper said: "It doesn't change anything from our point of view. It is still a football match.

"It is 11 v 11 and no matter what is going on outwith that, it is about us sticking together and putting our game plan in place to make sure we do what we can. If we do that we are confident we have enough ability in the team to win the match, although it is going to be a very difficult one.

"The guys have been training since their leagues have stopped, everything has been geared towards this game and trying to get through it. That's no different, whatever other outside factors and what people may think.

"We are footballers, trained to play football and that's what we do."

Gordon played against Ukraine 15 years ago when Scotland won 3-1 in a thrilling Euro 2008 qualifier at Hampden Park.

He said: "It is good to be playing them again after so long and still to be at this level.

"But it is totally different from the point of view of the squads. Football has moved on.

"It was a great result at home. Another one of those would be very welcome, another 3-1 win, but it is a totally different team, totally different circumstances although it would be nice to get the same result."

15:30

VIDEO: A tearful Oleksandr Zinchenko speaks about the war in Ukraine

15:10

They've been here before! Scotland's past play-offs

Scotland begin their World Cup play-off campaign against Ukraine on Wednesday.

The winners of the Hampden semi-final will take on Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for a place in the Qatar finals.

Here, we look back on Scotland's previous play-off challenges.

Scotland 2 Czechoslovakia 4 (1961)

The two teams met in Brussels in a one-off encounter to see who reached the following year's World Cup finals after both finished on six points in their qualifying group, which also featured the Republic of Ireland. Ian St John twice gave Scotland the lead but Czechoslovakia took the game to extra time with a controversial late goal after a shot bounced off the underside of the bar and down near the line. Still angered by the equaliser, Scotland midfielders Paddy Crerand and Jim Baxter bizarrely fought over a sponge before the extra 30 minutes started. John White hit the bar, but a Scotland team missing the injured Bill Brown, Billy McNeill, Duncan Mackay, Alex Scott and Davie Wilson ultimately missed out to a side that lost to Brazil in the final in Chile the following year.

Scotland 2 Australia 0 (1985)

Scotland pipped Wales to second spot in their World Cup qualifying group behind Spain to set up a play-off against the winners of the Oceania section. Davie Cooper drilled home a free-kick and Kenny Dalglish set up Frank McAvennie to seal a first-leg win for new boss Alex Ferguson at Hampden. Scotland finished off the job with a goalless draw in Melbourne.

Scotland 1 England 2 (1999)

Scotland came close to upsetting Kevin Keegan's England side in this Euro 2000 play-off despite suffering a 2-0 first-leg defeat. With Scotland missing freshly injured holding midfielder Paul Lambert, Paul Scholes twice escaped his marker to score at Hampden. Billy Dodds hit the bar and Kevin Gallacher scuffed a good chance in a tight affair, and Scotland were written off ahead of the trip to Wembley. But Don Hutchison headed them into a half-time lead and England needed a brilliant reaction stop from David Seaman to prevent Christian Dailly taking the game to extra time.

Scotland 1 Holland 6 (2003)

James McFadden combined well with Darren Fletcher to fire Scotland to a memorable Hampden win against Dick Advocaat's side in the first leg of the European Championship qualifier. The Dutch romped home in Amsterdam four days later though, with Ruud Van Nistelrooy grabbing a hat-trick and former Rangers defender Frank De Boer also on target.

Euro 2020 play-offs

Scotland succeeded in their first two penalty shoot-outs to reach the delayed European Championship finals. Steve Clarke's side beat Israel 5-3 on spot-kicks following a tight and goalless semi-final at Hampden in October 2020 with David Marshall proving the hero by saving from Eran Zahavi. Marshall again stole the headlines against Serbia the following month by denying Aleksandar Mitrovic to seal a 5-4 triumph after a 1-1 draw in Belgrade. Ryan Christie had given the Scots a deserved lead but they had to survive extra-time, with key attacking players already substituted before Luka Jovic's 90th-minute equaliser.

14:47

Scotland will roll out the red carpet for Ukraine but this is no time for sentiment

Stephen McGowan: Just as well qualification for the World Cup in Qatar doesn't come down to a public vote. If it did, Scotland's national football team would be the next Sam Ryder.

The United Kingdom's Eurovision entrant had the best song, the best falsetto and the highest number of votes from the juries dotted around Europe. Leading the contest deep into Fergie time, it looked as if Britain's long wait for a new Bucks Fizz was finally over.

What followed next was the kind of collapse usually reserved for Manchester City in the last four of the Champions League. Unlike Pep's boys imploding against Real Madrid, however, poor old Sam was blameless. From the moment the public were given their say, there was never any question over who was winning it. The UK never stood a chance.

14:38

Scotland vs Ukraine match stats

This is the first meeting of the sides since October 2007 in a European Championship qualifier, with the Scots winning 3-1 through goals from Kenny Miller, Lee McCulloch and James McFadden.

Ukraine's sole victory over Scotland came in October 2006, Oleksandr Kucher and Andriy Shevchenko scoring in Kyiv.

Since losing consecutive World Cup qualifiers in October/November 2016 against Slovakia and England, Scotland have only lost one of their last 16 such games - a 2-0 defeat to Denmark in September 2021 - and won 11.

This will be the fifth time Ukraine have competed in a World Cup qualification play-off, failing to progress from any so far: in 1997 v Croatia (lost 3-1), 2001 v Germany (2-5), 2009 v Greece (0-1) and 2013 v France (2-3).

14:28

Zinchenko's tears told us everything about war-torn Ukraine's heartbreak

Craig Hope: He was speaking in Ukrainian but the sorrow and anger needed no translation. Oleksandr Zinchenko’s tears told us everything.

While the interpreter relayed what he had said and Zinchenko gallantly rubbed at his reddened eyes, ours remained stuck on him. It was impossible not to be drawn to this young man — still only 25 years old — and his statesman-like courage.

Zinchenko was addressing the world, given the Asian, American and South American camera crews here inside Hampden Park. But for all the genuine and uplifting talk of unity, he also set the tone for a match that will be contested by two fiercely-motivated opponents. The Manchester City star left us in no doubt of that.

14:16

Clarke's rallying cry to the Tartan Army ahead of crunch game

Steve Clarke believes the Tartan Army have a "massive" part to play in Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Russia's invasion of their neighbours in February caused the original fixture at Hampden Park to be pushed back from March and there is widespread sympathy for the visitors going into the game.

There will be extra attention on the national stadium in Glasgow where both sides meet for a place against Wales in the play-off final in Cardiff on Sunday night and Clarke, who is determined to qualify Scotland for a World Cup finals for the first time since 1998, believes the Scottish fans have a key role to play.

"Obviously before the game there will be a lot of emotion around the Ukrainian side," said the Scotland boss, who will be without Nathan Patterson after the Everton right-back ran out of time to prove his fitness.

"I am sure the Tartan Army will respect their national anthem, will applaud their national anthem.

"And then I am pretty sure the Tartan Army will sing their hearts out and get behind the team and it is really important for us that they do that."

Clarke believes recent play-off experience in qualifying for Euro 2020 - they got past Israel and Serbia in penalty shoot-outs - will stand his side in good stead as they look to build on an eight-game unbeaten run.

He said: "It is good that we have got recent experience but we are playing against different teams, different players, different circumstances but we have that experience to fall back on if we need. Of course, we haven't lost in eight games.

"The guys know when they turn up they are on a good run and they want to keep that run going for at least two more matches."

14:08

No favours, no pity and sheer thunder from the stands... Ukraine wouldn't want it any other way at Hampden

Gary Keown: Sing the visitors' anthem if you want to. Let those caught up in the disasters of war know you are with them. But in those moments when the escapism of the game becomes a very temporary diversion on Wednesday evening, feel no guilt over turning Hampden Park, your front room, local watering hole or wherever you choose into a thunderous, partisan geyser of Scottishness.

In the end, it is about respect. A sign that we, unlike certain others, regard these Ukrainian footballers and the tens of millions they represent as equals, deserving of nothing other than our best. And deserving of a sporting occasion that offers an all-too-brief outbreak of normality in what, for them, is a wholly abnormal, frightening situation.

Yes, the world outside will be cheering on Oleksandr Petrakov and his players when they meet Steve Clarke's side in the World Cup play-off semi-final. Understandably so, given the neverending horrors of the Russian invasion of their homeland.

14:02

Can Scotland make history?

It's the big one! Scotland stand just two wins away from a place at their first World Cup finals since 1998.

Having tasted one tournament at Euro 2020 last year, Steve Clarke's team will be desperate to get themselves to Qatar in the autumn.

But it will be far from straightforward as they take on a Ukraine side at Hampden Park tonight riding a wave of emotion following Russia's invasion of their country.

Get past them and, on Sunday, it will be a Battle of Britain against Wales in Cardiff to determine who makes it through to the finals.

Scotland have to find a way to cut out the noise and all the storylines around these ties to just concentrate on their game and their own progress.

Our live blog will have all the build up and then coverage of tonight's play-off match in Glasgow so stay tuned.