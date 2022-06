According to music teacher Jonathan Head, Oak Harbor School band members have been learning about modern music through performance, and they’re coming to the MOM Stage in Port Clinton on Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. to perform. Head wants his a middle school and high school students to learn about live sound, how to learn a song with modern music techniques, and leave with the skills to play in garage bands or more after high school. In other words, a bunch of school kids who are experiencing the School of Rock!

