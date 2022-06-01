Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase

While Covid was battering the U.S. economy, Gary Goldberg seems to have done OK. During 2020, the pandemic’s first year, the Santa Barbara, California, real estate agent sold more than $27 million worth of luxury homes, slightly down from the $31 million he closed the year before, according to data from Zillow. In 2021, he sold $82 million worth of real estate.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO