Public Health

Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase

NBC News
 5 days ago

NBC News

The U.S. has wasted over 82 million Covid vaccine doses

Pharmacies, states, U.S. territories and federal agencies discarded 82.1 million Covid vaccine doses from December 2020 through mid-May — just over 11 percent of the doses the federal government distributed, according to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared with NBC News. That’s an increase from the 65 million doses the CDC told the Associated Press had been wasted as of late February.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

White House postpones Biden trips to Saudi Arabia and Israel

President Joe Biden’s planned visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel later this month have been postponed until July, several officials told NBC News on Friday. The White House is now planning a broader trip to the Middle East next month, sources said. “We are working on a trip to...
POTUS
NBC News

Real estate agents got $3.9 billion in Covid relief PPP loans. The housing market boomed, but few repaid the loans.

While Covid was battering the U.S. economy, Gary Goldberg seems to have done OK. During 2020, the pandemic’s first year, the Santa Barbara, California, real estate agent sold more than $27 million worth of luxury homes, slightly down from the $31 million he closed the year before, according to data from Zillow. In 2021, he sold $82 million worth of real estate.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Nbc News
Reuters

U.S. organizes Germany-to-Texas flight with Nestle baby formula

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The United States has organized a flight to deliver 110,000 pounds of Nestlé infant formula from Germany to Texas on June 9, the White House said on Monday. The formula, an equivalent of roughly 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles, will be made available nationwide and...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

There’s no reason to question why BTS was at the White House

New Taipei City, Taiwan — Global K-pop icons BTS traveled to the White House on Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden and speak to a packed briefing room of journalists about anti-Asian hate. On the last day of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the seven members of the boy band — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — took turns at the podium to voice their support for the AANHPI community, condemn anti-Asian hate and promote inclusivity.
U.S. POLITICS
Country
China

