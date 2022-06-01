ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 for June 3-5

downtownfrederick.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are heating up in Frederick this week, and we’ve got loads of fun activities for everyone, including our June First Saturday featuring tons of chalk art all over downtown. Here are our Top 5 picks for the weekend that you won’t want to miss!. Thai Water...

downtownfrederick.org

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company

The official start to summer is still a few weeks away, but the recent heat wave could make you think otherwise. With the summer season comes countless activities outside, whether it's going to the pool, a picnic in the park, or going to a local brewery! Lone Oak Farm Brewing Company is located in Olney, Maryland, and offers more than just craft beer. The brewery has food trucks, live music, and is even family friendly with a playground and open space to run around.
OLNEY, MD
mocoshow.com

Garden Bros Circus in Gaithersburg Now Through June 12

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Pkwy, Gaithersburg) from June 2-12. Attractions at the show include, “Crazy Cossacks Riderz, Human Slingshot, Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Showgirls Hanging from their Hair, Olympic Gymnasts, the Funniest Clowns, and Back Flipping Dogs as seen on America’s Got Talent.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Enjoy the ‘High Life’ At These Rooftop Bars

The breeze. The view. The cocktails. Nothing quite beats a rooftop bar on a warm day, and Arlington has no shortage of spots to check out. Here are some of the area’s best:. Snag a view of the Courthouse skyline at this nearly 12-year-old haunt that doles out frosé, key lime crushes, Topo Chico hard seltzer and a dozen beers on draft. While you’re sipping, consider nibbling on an onion blossom, served with chipotle mayo, or carnitas tacos with shredded pork. // 2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington (Courthouse)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Progress at Kentlands Shake Shack

Back in February, Shake Shack fenced off the site of its upcoming Kentlands location, next to Starbucks, as it prepared to break ground for its third location in Montgomery County. The fencing came down and then back up before breaking ground a few weeks back. Below you’ll see the ground as crews prepare to begin construction.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Washington State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
MARYLAND STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Shop and Dine in Clifton, a National Historic District

In 1985, the entire town of Clifton was designated a National Historic District, a result of its efforts to restore and preserve 62 charming Victorian buildings built between 1880 and 1910. Clifton’s population—264 people in 2019—gives you a sense of how small the place is, and yet it has a mighty collection of dining and shopping establishments. Plus, the town has claimed some notable residents: Jeff Arch wrote his famous screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle in Clifton. Theater legend Helen Hayes spent summers here. Today, you’ll see residents gathering in the town square and stopping by Clifton’s shops and restaurants. “The town attracts people interested in preserving the history and the community that’s there,” says Clifton Mayor Bill Holloway. Here’s how to check out all Clifton has to offer.
CLIFTON, VA
WUSA9

Popular Northwest DC street may become 'pedestrian only,' at times, this summer

WASHINGTON — It’s been talked about for years, but could DC finally be getting closer to making a popular Northwest street into a pedestrian-only zone?. On Wednesday, Advisory Neighborhood Commission 1C, which includes DC’s Adams Morgan, Kalorama, and Lanier Heights neighborhoods, voted to support an effort by the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District to convert 18th Street Northwest, between Kalorama and Columbia Roads, into a pedestrian-only zone on a recurring, temporary basis.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Ron Scott
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Gene Vincent
mocoshow.com

Charm City Run Grand Opening Today in Kentlands

Charm City Run is hosting its Grand Opening celebration today in the Kentlands neighborhood of Gaithersburg. Baltimore-based Charm City Run is opening its first Montgomery County location in the former Fleet Feet location at 225 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg (Fleet Feet has since reopened in a different Kentlands location). “The...
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Cities coming to their senses on homeless encampments

The Democratic leaders that control our nation’s cities should never have let the problem get this bad, but hopeful signs across the country show patience is wearing thin when it comes to homeless encampments. In Washington, D.C., it took the fatal shooting of a homeless man in broad daylight...
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jolibee Opens This Month

Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Soul Food#Cocktail Party#Dance Party#Thai#Lgbtq#Frederick Social
mocoshow.com

Ladurée Paris Now Open in Bethesda

Ladurée Paris, located at 4808 Bethesda Ave, is now open. Permanent signage was installed on the building earlier this spring and on May 16th we were told that the French café and pastry shop would be opening in approximately two weeks. Ladurée Paris has U.S. locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and currently has a pop-up/kiosk location inside of Montgomery Mall.
luxuryrealestate.com

10 GREY PEBBLE COURT

FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS INCREDIBLE DARNESTOWN HOME situated on 1.2 acres of gorgeous property. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and featuring 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen and a walkout basement with a bedroom, full bathroom and second kitchen. Outside will feel like a private retreat with decks, patios and porches overlooking the breathtaking yards with berry bushes and an apple tree. As soon as you step into the foyer, you are captivated by the charm and beauty of this home, from the spacious two-story foyer to the beautiful floorpan with walls of windows allowing the natural light to flood in. The gourmet kitchen was renovated in 2019 has a large island, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a charming breakfast room with glass doors leading to the porch and overlooking the yard. The family room is located right off of the kitchen and includes a beautiful wood-burning fireplace. The main level is complete with a formal living room and dining room, perfect for entertaining, a main level study and a large mudroom located directly off the 2-car garage. The upper level features a huge Owners' Suite with vaulted ceilings, a dressing room and spa bathroom for all your pampering needs and a double walk in closet. There are four additional Bedrooms and two additional full Bathrooms upstairs. The walk-out lower level includes a second kitchen with a bar, a large rec room, a bedroom, full bathroom and a bonus room, as well as plenty storage. Outside will feel like a private retreat with breathtaking grounds and extensive hardscape and landscape. Whole house generator and 10 yr new roof. Walking distance to Seneca Ridge Trail, Windridge Winery and close to Darnestown Pool and Racquet Club. This is truly a must see!
DARNESTOWN, MD
storereporter.com

Wegmans update, new development on Rockville Pike, HomeSense sets a date

Finally we’re seeing some real progress at Rockville’s Twinbrook Quarter commercial/residential development, future home of the much-anticipated Wegmans grocery store. Cranes have been out in full force on this stretch of Rockville Pike, where the wrecking ball soon will demolish empty buildings that once belonged to Pizza CS, Fuddruckers, Toosso, the Salvation Army Family Store and the Sheffield/Danker furniture warehouse. Sadly though, we’re still a long way off from welcoming Wegmans to Rockville — so long, in fact, that the grocery chain won’t even speculate about a potential opening date. As things stand now, a Wegmans spokesman tells us this store probably won’t even get started on construction until 2024.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Prime Rib, a longstanding Mount Vernon steakhouse, will stay put for now

The Prime Rib, once rumored to be moving from its home of 57 years in Mount Vernon to the Village of Cross Keys development in north Baltimore, will stay put for now. The venerable steakhouse has pulled out of lease negotiations for a space at Cross Keys, according to Arsh Mirmiran, a principal at Caves Valley Partners, the development firm charged with revitalizing the retail and office center.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Travel Maven

A list of Washington D.C.'s best new Restaurants

With so many old favorites in addition to the new slew of options cropping up every month, it can be hard to keep track of the latest restaurants worth your time and money. That’s where this list comes in to help. Keep reading to find out more about these restaurants that have opened over the last year and why you need to check them out.
WASHINGTON, DC
thetrek.co

In the Blink of an Eye

As I left Harpers Ferry I couldn’t help but to be excited. Psychologically, I was on a high because I knew the next state to tackle was West Virginia. It’s the shortest state to hike, and each state I complete, is one closer to Maine. Eternity is forever...
POLITICS
bethesdamagazine.com

‘Realignment’ of roads in Bethesda’s Westbard neighborhood to begin this weekend

Crews this weekend are set to begin work on “realigning” two roads in the Westbard neighborhood of Bethesda, with work expected to span more than a year. The realignment of Westbard Avenue so that it directly connects with River Road is part of the redevelopment of the Westwood Shopping Center, which began this year and will bring new shops, apartments, townhomes and a senior living facility.
BETHESDA, MD
WDVM 25

School board candidate checks out all LGBTQ books

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — “No longer going to be taking my children to the public library system until they can prove that it is a safe place for children,” Heather Fletcher said. Fletcher was talking about a display of LGBTQ-themed books and movies. The library system brought out replacements for the same materials she checked […]
BRUNSWICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy