Milford, PA

Church offers bring-the-children Sunday meal and service

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Evangelical Presbyterian Church is offering a new service on the first Sunday of each month, designed especially for families with young children and for those who...

Chip Chick

This New Jersey Shelter Is Overflowing With Large Dogs Just Waiting To Be Adopted, And Here Are A Few That Are Available

AHS Newark is located in Newark, New Jersey, and they are a non-profit humane society that offers a variety of services to local communities. AHS Newark sadly is overflowing with large dogs just waiting to be adopted right now, and in a recent Facebook post from a few days ago, they mentioned that summer is the craziest time of year for them.
NEWARK, NJ
Milford, PA
Milford, PA
Lancaster Farming

Family Perseveres in Return to Dairying

THOMPSON, Pa. — After Mike Cottrell sold his dairy cows in April 2021, he looked to the sky and had a message for someone above. “I told Dad I’m sorry,” he said. “It broke my heart to sell them.”. A year earlier, Cottrell’s father, Emerson, died...
THOMPSON, PA
365traveler.com

14 FUN THINGS TO DO IN SCRANTON PA YOU CAN’T MISS

A gateway to Northeastern Pennsylvania, Scranton goes above and beyond its famed TV reputation, offering visitors access to historic sites, cultural centers and plenty of local charm. The town’s tourist attractions venture off the beaten path, highlighting the industrial era, railroad lore and the region’s identity as a coal mining...
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Times News

Hospital plans to open next week upon receipt of license

Lehigh Valley Hospital - Carbon expects to open sometime next week upon the receipt of its license. Terry Purcell, president of Lehigh Valley Health Network’s Northwest Region, said the opening of the $80 million, 100,578-square-foot hospital along Route 443 in Mahoning Township is contingent on Pennsylvania Department of Health approval.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Contractor charged with theft in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars. Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer. But Johnson did not complete the work,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Roomy, Bright Mid-Century Classic On A Pristine Estate

Milford... Drive onto the private Norman Hills Road and cross the beautiful Raymondskill Creek, up to this picturesque estate with beautiful mature landscaping and old-world charm that can only be described as unique and desirable. Set on 3 acres, this bright and airy mid-century traditional home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, handsome wood paneling and a master bedroom suite and laundry on the first level.
MILFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Times Leader

New York City man charged in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre have charged Christopher Nelson Carmona with attempting to kill a woman he allegedly shot twice outside a nail salon business Wednesday afternoon. Carmona, 37, of Manhattan, N.Y., was captured during a massive police manhunt when a trooper spotted him walking about one-half...

