This genius product solidifies oil that's leftover from frying so it's easy to scrape out of pots and pans

Sally Kaplan/Insider

I don't know about you, but I never deep-fry or even shallow-fry food at home purely because I hate the cleanup process.

What am I supposed to do with so much oil?

The few times I've tried deep frying, I dumped the used oil in a recycled bag and threw it away, but it still dripped all over the place in the process. And every time I did that, I was sure this would be the time it exploded and leaked all over whoever was taking the trash out.

I recently saw a TikTok from user @ourfavoritefinds about this product called FryAway, a plant-based oil hardener that makes disposing of cooking oil easier.

The TikTok shows someone sprinkling a packet of FryAway over a shallow pan full of hot oil and watching it solidify as it cools. The product has been around for a little while, but this was my first introduction to it.

Sally Kaplan/Insider

I immediately bought it, and after testing it myself, I can confidently say that it works in real life.

FryAway sells a " pan fry ," a " deep fry ," and a " super fry " version of its product — the first is meant to be used for up to two cups of oil, the second is meant for up to 8 cups, and the third is for up to 20 cups. I bought the "pan fry" version to start because I usually shallow fry if I'm frying anything at all.





Sally Kaplan/Insider

The instructions say to dump the packet in while the oil is hot.

Each bag comes with several packets, and the packets are filled with plant-based flakes that melt into the oil before transforming it.

Sally Kaplan/Insider

I tested FryAway in a shallow pan with a little over a cup of hot oil. The oil solidified as it cooled and turned into a petroleum jelly-like texture that was really satisfying to scrape out.

A lot of the photos from the brand showed everything coming out in one big mass, but that wasn't the case for me. I still had to scrape it out in clumps, but it was so easy to just scoop it up and throw it away.

Sally Kaplan/Insider

Using FryAway made really quick work of the cleanup process, and I didn't end up with oil dripping all over my counter. Overall, I'd definitely recommend it.

This was an Amazon impulse-purchase that paid off in a cleaner kitchen, and I'd recommend it to anyone who fries a lot of food (or, like me, wishes they didn't hate frying things so much because of the mess).