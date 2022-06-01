ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This genius product solidifies oil that's leftover from frying so it's easy to scrape out of pots and pans

By Sally Kaplan
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Sally Kaplan/Insider

I don't know about you, but I never deep-fry or even shallow-fry food at home purely because I hate the cleanup process.

What am I supposed to do with so much oil?

The few times I've tried deep frying, I dumped the used oil in a recycled bag and threw it away, but it still dripped all over the place in the process. And every time I did that, I was sure this would be the time it exploded and leaked all over whoever was taking the trash out.

I recently saw a TikTok from user @ourfavoritefinds about this product called FryAway, a plant-based oil hardener that makes disposing of cooking oil easier.
@ourfavoritefinds Who knew scraping oil could be so satisfying! #fryaway #testingviralproducts #viralproducts #ourfavoritefinds ♬ original sound - Favorite Finds

The TikTok shows someone sprinkling a packet of FryAway over a shallow pan full of hot oil and watching it solidify as it cools. The product has been around for a little while, but this was my first introduction to it.

I immediately bought it, and after testing it myself, I can confidently say that it works in real life.
FryAway sells a " pan fry ," a " deep fry ," and a " super fry " version of its product — the first is meant to be used for up to two cups of oil, the second is meant for up to 8 cups, and the third is for up to 20 cups. I bought the "pan fry" version to start because I usually shallow fry if I'm frying anything at all.

The instructions say to dump the packet in while the oil is hot.
Each bag comes with several packets, and the packets are filled with plant-based flakes that melt into the oil before transforming it.

I tested FryAway in a shallow pan with a little over a cup of hot oil. The oil solidified as it cooled and turned into a petroleum jelly-like texture that was really satisfying to scrape out.
A lot of the photos from the brand showed everything coming out in one big mass, but that wasn't the case for me. I still had to scrape it out in clumps, but it was so easy to just scoop it up and throw it away.

Using FryAway made really quick work of the cleanup process, and I didn't end up with oil dripping all over my counter. Overall, I'd definitely recommend it.
This was an Amazon impulse-purchase that paid off in a cleaner kitchen, and I'd recommend it to anyone who fries a lot of food (or, like me, wishes they didn't hate frying things so much because of the mess).

Read the original article on Insider

